ROCHESTER, Minn. — Onalaska High School junior Manny Putz won the boys race at the Rochester Mayo Invitational Track and Field Meet in Rochester on Thursday while the Hilltoppers placed sixth in the team standings.

Putz finished with a time of 15 minutes, 52.25 seconds and beat second-place William Weber of Wayzata by just over 14 seconds. Senior Blake Burnstad finished ninth for the Hilltoppers at 16:27.86.

The Hilltoppers girls placed 15th in the standings with a top finish of 31st from freshman Francesca Vriens (22:55.09).

La Crescent-Hokah senior Lydia Rosendahl had the Lancers' best finish at 33rd 33rd with a time of 21:49.22 as the team finished 18th.

The Lancers boys team had a best finish of 96th from Austin Smith, clocking in at 19:56.56. They finished 22nd in the team standings

Greg Bell Memorial Night Meet

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — The Aquinas girls finished sixth in the team standings thanks to a pair of top-20 finishes from Alexa Myre and Emily Bagniefski.

Myre finished 19th at 20:32.21 with Bagniefski not far behind in 20th just a few hundredths of a second behind (20:32.3).

Cashton’s Mateya Kaduc finished 16th with a time of 20:31.7 to lead the Eagles to a 13th-place team finish.

Viroqua was eighth as a team with Rivyn DiPadova (20:49.6) finishing 23rd to lead the Blackhawks. Central’s Chloe Wynn finished 36th (21:50.7) en route to the team’s ninth-place finish. Prairie du Chien’s girls finished 12th with a best finish from Josie Kramer in 54th (22:29).

The Central boys were the highest finishers out of Coulee Region teams at the meet, placing eighth with Lyndon Torkelson taking 30th in 18:24.6.

Cashton — finishing 13th in the standings — was led by Luke Clements in 59th (19:14.2). Viroqua was 16th with Daniel Cress finishing 68th (19:43.41) while Prairie du Chien placed 18th with a best finish by Spencer Foley in 58th (19:14.2).

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Holmen 3, Sparta 0

SPARTA — The Vikings (5-1-1, 3-1-1) got a shutout performance in net from goalie Caleb Lor to beat the Spartans (0-8, 0-6).

Not only did Lor keep Sparta out of the scorebook, but he scored a goal on a penalty kick. Andrew Ripp had a pair of unassisted goals for the Vikings.

Tomah 2, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The first-place Timberwolves (6-0-0) scored twice in the second half to beat the Raiders (2-2-0).

Ty Richer broke the scoreless game up by converting a pass from Brennen Worden in the 61st minute, and Cash Pergande added an unassisted insurance goal in the 76th..

Trevin Johnson had six saves in goal for Tomah. He stopped a penalty kick and the rebound shot that followed and added another save on a free kick outside the box.

Will Cruz saved five shots in goal for Arcadia.

Onalaska 2, West Salem 0

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (2-5-1, 2-3-0) got on the board early against the Panthers (2-6, 1-5-0) with a goal in the second minute by Arman Kiani that was assisted by Vincent Thao.

Owen Treanor scored off a corner kick in the 30th minute to give Onalaska its second conference win of the season.

Central 4, Aquinas 2

Devin Wilkerson scored three goals and had an assist on another in the RiverHawks (5-2-1, 4-1-0) win over the Blugolds (5-5, 2-3-0).

Wilkerson assisted on a goal by Rio Staffaroni after Staffaroni assisted on a prior goal. Cooper Vanzee and Stefan Kovacs also assisted on Central goals. RiverHawks goalkeeper Cayden Lyons had six saves.

Vincent Bahr and Harrison Griffith were the Aquinas players who scored while John Veglahn finished with five saves.

Three Rivers

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 9, Caledonia 0

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Saints (7-0-1, 4-0-1) picked up a dominant win over the Warriors (0-5, 0-3).

Senior Jonas Barclay had three goals and two assists and senior Jace Ferguson had two goals as well to lead the SCLA offense.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura/Lanesboro 5, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA — Senior Araceli White had three goals for the Saints (6-0-1, 4-0-1) in their shutout win over the Warriors (0-3, 0-3).

White scored two of her goals in the first half, the first coming in quick succession with a Samantha Perez goal in the 24th minute. White added another score in the 35th minute.

Caledonia gave up one more goal to White and an own goal in the second half.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Sparta 6, Logan 1

SPARTA — The Spartans came a match shy of a clean sweep against the Rangers with their only loss coming in the No. 1 singles flight to Bryn Moore 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Camila Vazquez won No. 4 singles in three sets against Sarah Ojelabi 6-4, 3-6, 12-10. Haley Wells allowed just one game to Madeleine Loh at No. 2 singles, winning 6-0, 6-1.

Aquinas 7, Tomah 0

The Blugolds swept the Timberwolves with a pair of 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles matches for No. 1 Danica Silcox and No. 3 Tenzin Nelson.

Onalaska 7, Holmen 0

HOLMEN — The Hilltoppers won every match on the road against the Vikings with only one match going to three sets.

Sofia Tak came back to win No. 2 singles over Harsimranpreet Virk 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 7, Viroqua 0

ONALASKA -- The Knights took care of the Blackhawks with all but one match finishing in 6-0, 6-0 fashion. Makalya Boldt beat Jersey Cress 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.