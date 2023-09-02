VERONA, Wis. — The West Salem High School boys cross country team placed fourth among 31 teams and were only beaten by Division 1 programs at the Verona Invitational on Saturday.

The Panthers ran to a team score of 178, and Madison West (104), Middleton (157) and Verona (166) were the only teams to run better collectively.

West Salem was led by junior Carter Quackenbush and his time of 17 minutes, 11.1 seconds. That placed him 21st overall. Sophomore Carson Gronemus ran right with Quackenbush and finished 22nd with a time of 17:12.1.

Senior Brennan Garbers was 36th (17:36.8), junior Drew Anderson 49th (17:50) and junior Tom Stenberg 50th (17:50.1).

The Aquinas boys were ninth with a score of 269 and led by a couple of top-20 finishes. Senior Jonathan Skemp was ninth overall (16:34.3), and senior Joey Hirschboeck 15th (16:59.9). Junior Declan Gregg added a finish of 35th (17:36.5).

Arcadia was 18th (440) and led by junior Andy Monroy (46th, 17:44.6)

West Salem’s girls placed ninth (294) while Aquinas was 23rd (537) among 27 teams.

West Salem junior Mia Olson was eighth (20:33.6), and junior teammate Kennedy Garbers finished 44th (22:07.6). The Blugolds were led by sophomore Alexa Myre (41st, 21:59.5).

Marshfield Columbus Invitational

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The Logan girls placed third in a field of three teams and Logan’s boys were fourth among four at Wildwood Park.

Freshman KareenaRamakrishnan crossed the finish line fifth individually with a time of 21:17.8. Senior teammate Rosa Myers was 11th overall at 23:02.3 as the Rangers produced a team score of 66.

Senior Joseph Duffin was 24th overall with a time of 18:08.3 to lead Logan’s boys to a team score of 119.

VOLLEYBALL

Aquinas Invitational

Chippewa Falls McDonell won the gold bracket, La Crescent-Hokah the silver bracket and Onalaska Luther the bronze bracket at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

The Lancers beat Spring Valley and G-E-T for its title, and Luther handed Eleva-Strum and Baraboo defeats to win its championship.

GIRLS SOCCER

Nonconference

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Lake City 1

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (2-1) bounced back from a loss to Dover-Eyota to win for the second time in three games.