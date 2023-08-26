WEST SALEM — Junior Manny Putz returned to a running surface, and the Onalaska High School boys cross country team returned to the championship picture during the Gale Johnson Kickoff at maple Grove Venues on Saturday.

Putz won the boys race in a time of 15 minutes, 13.7 seconds, and the Hilltoppers used a team score of 41 to beat second-place West Salem by 14 and win in a 12-team field.

Senior teammate Blake Burnstad was second (215:51.9) and junior teammate Arlo White fourth (16:23.8) to strengthen Onalaska's performance. Freshman Drew Simons 910th, 17:09.9) and sophomore Luke Archer (24th, 18:24.8) also scored for the Hilltoppers.

The Panthers were led by seventh-place junior Carter Quackenbush (16:49) and ninth-place junior Tom Stenberg (17:09.3, while third-place Aquinas (75) was led by third-place senior Jonathan Skemp's time of 16:10.5. Junior Joey Hirschboeck (fifth, 16:26.9) and eighth-place junior Declan Gregg (eighth, 16:56.2) also finished among the top 10 for the Blugolds.

West Salem's girls placed second with a score of 75 as the top local team out of 11.

The Panthers were 38 points behind champion Dodgeville/Mineral Point and led by fourth-place junior Mia Olson's time of 20:20.1. Juniors Kennedy Garbers (12th, 22:02.9) and Faith Minard (13th, 22:16) and freshman Elise Flock (18th, 22:34.8) also finished among the top 20 for West Salem.

The Aquinas girls were fourth (133) and led by ninth-place sophomore Alexa Myhre (21:16). Freshman Emily Bagniefski added an 11-place finish (21:56.7).

Onalaska Luther junior Lauren Wickus added a sixth-place finish and time of 21:11.6, and G-E-T senior Adrianna Rotering placed seventh (21:18.9).

Husky Invitational

Holmen's girls won in a 13-team field by placing three runners among the top 10.

Sophomore Sabrina Lechnir (19:40.1) crossed the finish line sixth, and senior Anabella Filips added an eighth-place finish (19:58.3) to go with a 10th-place finish by senior Sydney Valiska (20:08.7).

Holmen finished with a team score of 55 to beat second-p-lace Menomonie by two.

Junior Bailey Sommerville (13th, 20:28) and sophomore Jocelyn Williams (18th, 20:52.9) also scored for Holmen.

Holmen's boys finished third with a team score of 115. Hudson won with a 28, and Eau Claire Memorial came in at 48.

The Vikings were led by 13th-place senior Ethan Archer (16:47.1). Senior Sam Horman (19th, 17:02) and junior Jon Rosenow (20th, 17:02.9) also finished among the top 20 individuals.

Cashton Invitational

CASHTON — Local runners took the top three spots in the girls race, and Brookwood's girls won a team championship.

Bangor junior Anna Fronk was the girls champion with a time of 20;14.3, and she beat Melrose-Mindoro senior Claire Becker (20:34.4) and Logan freshman Kareena Ramakrishnan (21:31.7) to the finish line.

Brookwood's team score of 67 was best, and the Falcons had two runners — sixth-place senior Amelia Muellenberg (22:14.9) and eighth-place Ruby Muehlenkamp (22:52.2) — among the top 10 runners.

Fronk's Cardinals were third (87), and Ramakrishnan's Rangers sixth (117). Melrose-Mindoro (97) was fourth and Viroqua (111) fifth. Viroqua's Rivyn DiPadova (22:29) was seventh individually.

Bangor's boys placed second with a score of 65. Richland Center/Ithaca won with a 25.

The Cardinals were led by seventh-place senior Nolan Langrehr (19:08.7) and junior Traevon Delaney (19;12.2). Brookwood freshman Cooper Powell was second (18;29.1), and Logan senior Joseph Duffrin was sixth (18;59.9).

De Soto sophomore Logan Brudos added a ninth-place finish (19;19.4).

Brookwood's boys placed fourth (115) and Logan's sixth (133).

Iowa-Grant Invitational

LIVINGSTON, Wis. — Prairie du Chien's girls finished second with a score of 59 and had a pair of runners in the top 10.

Junior Tannah Radloff placed fifth (23:47.1) and senior Josie Kramer sixth (23:53.6) for the Blackhawks.

Sophomore Samuel Kramer placed ninth individually for the Prairie du Chien boys with his time of 18:56.3.