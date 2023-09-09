MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Holmen High School girls cross country team easily brought home a championship after placing all of its runners among the top 14 and finishing with a team score of 47 at the Menomonie Invitational on Saturday.

The Vikings finished comfortably ahead of second-place Eau Claire Memorial (85).

Sophomore Sabrina Lechnir was Holmen’s top finisher with a sixth-place run of 20 minutes, 22.7 seconds. Senior Anabella Filips was seventh (20:22.8) and senior Sydney Valiska ninth (20:30.2).

Junior Bailey Sommerville (11th, 21:03.7) and sophomore Naomi Wedan (14th, 21:06.8) also had scoring runs for the Vikings.

Logan’s girls were 12th and led by freshman Kareena Ramakrishnan (18th, 21:20.5) and senior Rosa Myers (47th, 22:30.1).

Holmen’s boys placed fifth with a score of 134 in a meet won by Hudson (24). Logan was 13th with a 322.

The Vikings were led by 19th-place senior Sam Horman’s time of 17:35.6. Senior Ethan Archer (21st, 17:43.7) and sophomore Josiah Kulmaszewski (22nd, 17:48.8) just missed out on the top 20.

The Rangers were led by senior Joseph Duffrin (34th, 18:14.5) and junior Daniel Lenz (56th, 18:58.1).

Luther All-American Invitational

DECORAH, Iowa — West Salem’s boys were sixth (204) and Onalaska’s seventh (215) behind overall champion Manny Putz in a race that included 252 runners..

Putz won the 5K race in 15:19.4 and beat second-place Caleb Dickel of Minneapolis Washburn by 39 seconds. Not far behind Putz was Onalaska teammate Blake Burnstad with a fifth-place time of 16:07.4.

Aquinas senior Jonathan Skemp was seventh (16:09.2) and helped the Blugolds to a 14th-place finish as a team.

Onalaska junior Arlo White (21st, 16:48.3), West Salem sophomore Carson Gronemus (22nd, 16:50.1) and Aquinas junior Declan Greeg (24th, 16:53.7) all finished among the top 25.

West Salem’s girls finished 10th in a field of 32 teams by running to a team score of 340. Aquinas was 19th at 503.

The Panthers were led by junior Mia Olson’s 20th-place finish and time of 20:19.1.Junior Kennedy Garbers (62nd, 21:37.3) and junior Faith Minard (69th, 21:47.7) also had top finishes for West Salem.

The Blugolds were led by freshman Emily Bagniefski, who was 81st at 22:03.5. Westby sophomore Elizabeth Curtis (24th, 20:37.1), Luther sophomore Lauren Wickus (75th, 21:56.1), Onalaska freshman Francesca Vriens (83rd, 22:05) and Westby junior Natalie Miller (85th, 22:09.2) also finished among the top 85.

River Valley Invitational

SPRING GREEN, Wis. — Brookwood’s girls placed third in a field of 15 teams, and its boys were fifth in a field of 14.

The Falcons scored 118 points in the girls competition and 181 in the boys.

Brookwood’s girls were led by senior Amelia Muellenberg (17th, 21:35.8) and sophomore Ruby Muehlenkamp (18th, 21:47.9). Brookwood’s boys had freshman Cooper Powell (11th, 18:15) and sophomore Drew Powell (32nd, 19:29.2) as their top runners.

Viroqua’s girls finished sixth (165) with junior Rivyn DiPadova (13th, 21:22.5) in the top 20. Prairie du Chien’s boys were ninth (236) with sophomore Samuel Kramer (ninth, 18:10.2) in the top 10.