ONALASKA — Runners run, and Manny Putz is no different.

He’s also as competitive as they come.

So when the Onalaska High School junior made a simple bet with his girlfriend over who could put in more steps during a specific time frame, Putz wasn’t going to settle for anything less than victory.

But what started as a two-mile run one Saturday morning last December turned into an adventure of more than three hours and one he probably wishes hadn’t happened.

“It was just a childish decision, that’s all I can say,” Putz said with a laugh while sharing the story. “It was me being me.

“We made the bet, and I woke up the next day and decided to run to the Y(MCA) that’s just two miles from my house. I kept running past the Y.”

Before he knew it, Putz was 14 miles away from home and somewhere between West Salem and Bangor. Again, runners run. It wasn’t a workout, so he just went where his legs took him while doing something he enjoys.

“I didn’t know exactly where I was,” he said, “and it got worse from there.”

Putz is a distance runner — heck, he won the WIAA Division 1 individual cross country championship last season as a sophomore — but this was a big run. He didn’t know he was going to embark on a 27.78-mile journey, but that’s how it ended when his brother, Nick, picked him up about five miles away from their house.

The 36,000 steps, by the way, won the bet.

It was a goofy stunt, but it could have played a part in an Achilles injury he sustained during a 30-minute run a month later. That one sidelined him from running for about six months and wiped out his track and field season.

“I told the doctor about it (after the injury happened), and he said, ‘That might be a reason for why this is happening,’” said Putz, who was diagnosed with Achilles tendinitis. “So it was a rookie mistake I made and something childish I did.”

On the flip side, there’s been nothing childish about his commitment to get back on track as a competitive runner. Putz started out with biking and swimming and made a good decision to sit out the entire track and field season to get ready for cross country.

He got back on his feet again — running, anyway — this summer and has eased back into his normal routine. Putz showed that he’s back at full strength when he opened the season by completing the course at Maple Grove Venues in 15 minutes, 13.7 seconds to win the Gale Johnson Invitational.

Like he has done several times before, he lowered his own course record that day and enjoyed a triumphant return to his sport of choice.

“I’d be lying if I said what he did that day was an all-out effort,” Onalaska cross country coach Darin Shepardson said. “We wanted him to get out and run pretty hard, but we didn’t want him to push too hard in that first race in spikes and going 5,000 meters.”

Putz said the first race back showed him how he took the sport for granted, and he doesn’t intend to do that again.

“It felt so good,” Putz said. “I didn’t realize how enjoyable (racing) was. The little things like getting bib numbers, putting it on my uniform, putting on spikes. Everything was so enjoyable, and now I’m appreciating every little thing.

“The first race was amazing.”

He even celebrated with a leap and 360-degree turn after crossing the finish line to show that he’s back and having fun as he prepares to build on the state championships he has already run.

The Hilltoppers won the Division 1 team title two years ago, and he followed that up with the individual title last October. Now, he battles the expectations of others — more importantly his own — as he tackles his junior season.

The goal is to go back to Wisconsin Rapids and defend that championship, but he understands the competition that exists after beating runner-up and Oconomowoc senior Zachariah Vance by 0.2 seconds last year.

Third-place Aloysius Franzen and fourth-place Bode Erickson are seniors at Stevens Point this fall, and De Pere’s Grady Lenn, who was seventh, is now a sophomore. Putz is also driven because of lost training time.

“They’ve gotten better because of the track season,” Putz said. “I definitely feel like I’m behind where I wanted to be, but I guess that will just make the season a little more exciting.”

Shepardson has coached many runners who have gone on to run for Division I universities, and there is a strong likelihood that interest from that level will find Putz. His coach says there are many reasons for that, aside from pure talent.

Commitment to the sport is the biggest.

“The common theme (among elite runners) generally is that a person’s talent is not what is going to define them,” Shepardson said. “The thing that defines a person in distance running is their ability to consistently train over an extended period of time and live the life of a boring distance runner.

“You get up, you go to school, you train hard, you study, and you go to bed. It’s important to give your body time to rest and recuperate. Talent is necessary for sure, but it’s the little things that make someone an elite runner.”

Putz has seemingly embraced all of that, and it’s why he’s on top of the state right now in cross country. He now gets the experience of trying to stay there before determining where running will take him beyond high school.

“I definitely want to keep running and try to break more records if I can and set more personal bests,” he said. “This sport has shown me a lot in my life,and I want to stay in it.

“I’ve met a lot of friends and learned a lot of things, but I’m not quite sure where I want to go with this yet.”