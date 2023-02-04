BLAIR — Senior Lindsay Steien might go down as one of the best in Blair-Taylor High School Athletics history.

At which sport? Take your pick from volleyball, basketball or softball. Steien’s choice of favorite fluctuates.

“Whichever one is in season, I probably like it more,” Steien said. “I don’t know, I just like playing.”

Steien broke the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball at 1,985 points and counting on Jan. 22, breaking her father Eric’s nearly three decade long record. She also holds records in softball and is an Offensive Player of the Year in volleyball. The field of play may change but the things that have driven Steien to her success remain the same.

With Eric Steien setting the standard for all of Blair-Taylor basketball, it’s only fitting that he helped set the standards for the one to break his record. Lindsay said her dad is who she, and other family members, modeled themselves after on and off the court.

“I think I learned a lot from my dad,” Steien said. “He, just like a lot of my family members, played basketball and I’ve been surrounded by it my whole life. There’s a lot of different people who I can credit.”

Wildcats girls basketball coach Jesse Lien is extremely familiar with Lindsay and the Steien family, having coached several members of the family over his career.

“I’ve known Lindsay for a long time,” Lien said. “When I was coaching softball I had her sister in the program and she was a young lady that was hanging around the ball field all the time and in the gyms. Just a great young lady I got to know.”

“It comes from home and having a great family. I coached her sister and her brother back when I was with the boys program. I know their family really well and you couldn’t ask for a better group.”

Breaking her father’s scoring record alone would put her in elite company in the school’s history, but there is no offseason for Steien.

“She’s one of these many seniors where if they’re not doing something then they’re finding something to do,” Lien said.

This spring she’ll enter her third and final season of softball already holding four career school records and four no-hitters in the circle to go with a 23-0 record and 0.94 career ERA. At the plate, she has a career batting average of .582 and has five seasonal offensive records.

This past fall as a right-side hitter for the volleyball team, Steien finished the season with 106 kills, 94 digs, 29 service aces, and 22 blocks without missing a single set or match for the Wildcats.

Athleticism is part of what makes Steien a great three-sport athlete, but it’s not what stands out to her coaches. Blair-Taylor volleyball coach Tasha Becker said Steien is “fiercely competitive.” It’s not just fierce, but constant competition for Steien with dedication to three sports, something she’s prioritized in her athletics career.

“I just think always playing something, not having a season off, always keeps you in a competitive mindset,” Steien said. “Even if it’s not basketball, playing in some type of game where you’re competing. I think that the big thing overall for me is competition.”

Another thing that was consistent from coach to coach was Steien’s affinity for hard work. Steien will be in the weight room as early as 5 a.m. every morning to get in workouts before heading back home and getting ready for school.

“Lindsay is an amazing athlete, teammate, leader and great to coach,” Blair-Taylor softball coach Greg Bratina said. “She puts in all the extra work and never complains. As a matter of fact, usually she has a smile on her face.”

Lien said his team — undefeated at 20-0 and ranked first in the Division 5 by The Associated Press — took note of Steien’s approach and has followed in her footsteps.

“In the mornings, she’s in the weight room at 5 a.m. every morning, goes home to get ready for school and back to school she goes,” Lien said. “Her hard work and work ethic has shown a lot of the young girls that hard work will pay off for you. She’s the ideal player that every coach wishes they had.”

“Everyone will follow suit with what she does. You hope you get another player like she is or to this caliber but you never know. She’s very special in basketball as well as all-around. It’s fun to enjoy the time you have with these kinds of players.”

What also might be rubbing off on her teammates, according to Steien, is that competitive fire. Along with that and a long standing connection between the girls, Steien thinks those are what’s put her team in position to be one of the best in the state.

“I think this group has been playing together since we were in elementary school,” Steien said. “It’s always been the same group and now we’re adding a few more people and making us just that much better. I think it’s more competitive. Practices are more competitive and that’s what you want to be successful is to always be competing.”

After Saturday’s 66-58 win over Royall (16-4), Steien has four more regular-season games remaining before the Wildcats start what they hope is a march to Green Bay. Then, questions might start to get asked.

For Blair-Taylor, can it run the table and capture its first state championship? For Steien, just how large will her points record — and legacy — grow?