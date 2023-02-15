Middleton High School football players allegedly urinated on a fellow teammate, tried to grab his genitals in the shower, urged him to “kill himself” and otherwise engaged in hazing and bullying so severe one student worried the bullied player might harm himself or others, according to a 22-page police report.

The report by the Middleton Police Department, obtained by the Wisconsin State Journal through a public records request, includes interviews with players and was launched after a witness sent coaches and administrators videos of the victim holding knives and a hunting rifle and “bawling.”

“If they are able to do this with no remorse to a ... kid who can’t defend himself, when are they going to stop?” the witness told police. “Who are they going to make a victim next? It’s not OK.”

No one has so far been arrested in the incidents that reportedly began last summer. Police have forwarded their findings to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office, which will make a decision on whether to file charges, Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said.

Former Middleton football coach Jason Pertzborn, who resigned in late January citing personal reasons, and assistant coach Brad Rogeberg were made aware of the initial bullying July 24, 2022, according to the police report.

But it wasn’t until Jan. 11 that the high school’s school resource officer, Kim Wood, was made aware of a possible sexual assault that occurred the previous week as well as “ongoing harassment behavior toward a student/member of the varsity football team,” the report said.

Pertzborn, Rogeberg and Middleton-Cross Plains School District administrators did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

‘Really disgusting’

According to police, the witness said football team members cornered the victim in the boys locker room shower and inappropriately touched their own genitalia while also reaching for the victim’s groin area. Suspects also allegedly swung their genitalia in a circular motion — “helicoptering” the witness said — to make the victim feel uncomfortable.

Players also reportedly urinated on the victim and the witness, with the first victim telling his attackers, “Please stop, because it is really disgusting and annoying.”

“Even after they asked them to stop, they continued but still did not say anything,” the witness told Wood.

Accused players told police they’d never seen other players touching one another but admitted “there is always kind of a ‘joking manner,’ in the locker room,” and that players will run around and smack each other’s buttocks.

One of the suspects said they had urinated on a teammate’s leg and been urinated on by a fellow teammate. The suspect said both they and the other player involved “laughed it off.”

Snapchat group

According to screenshots of comments made over Snapchat, including in the team’s group chat, some players also allegedly made fun of the victim’s sibling “for being ‘trans,’” according to police, while one suspect reportedly told the victim to “kill yourself” and that the victim “could be immobile so they can rape them.”

Some players were “basically sexually harassing (the victim) as a joke,” the witness told Pertzborn and Rogeberg over Teams, a different app the team’s coaches, players and parents used to communicate.

The victim was “clearly uncomfortable with it and didn’t quite understand it was a joke,” the witness wrote the afternoon of July 24. “They have also been on (the victim’s Snapchat) story telling him he is a bad football player and sometimes pretending to be girls.”

“Sorry to hear this. This is not right,” Rogeberg replied the following morning. “If you want to work out today and discuss this more, then we can move forward.”

That response came after Pertzborn requested additional details, according to the report. “I need to see these (messages),” Pertzborn wrote four hours prior. “I do not want bullying in the program. It needs to be dealt with.”

The police report showed Pertzborn then took three days to respond to the additional information with a request for more information:

“I want to make sure it stops and the person being bullied is heard and feels safe. We dealt with an issue last year as well,” Pertzborn wrote. “When you speak up you need to let the offenders know I have your back on this. I have dealt with false report(s) as well in the past. I am going to fully investigate and I am going to make sure we are clear that there is no place for it.”

Rogeberg, meanwhile, focused on keeping the witness a part of the school’s program after the witness initiated the conversation by telling the coaches they planned to quit the team.

“Let’s address the issue so that you can come out and play. Football is a great way for you to stay busy, work hard and gain confidence,” Rogeberg wrote. “We have so many great guys who you can grow with. We will deal with the situation with (the victim). (The victim) has worked their butt off and we will talk to them.”

In the same chat with the witness and Rogeberg, Pertzborn said that he spoke with the victim about those leading the alleged incidents and that he was “following up with them.”

“There is no place for it,” Perzborn wrote. “I let (the victim) know if it continues they need to let me know and I’ll take further measures.”

Through an attorney, Pertzborn declined an interview request from Wood, the school resource officer, her report said.

Previously disciplined

The mother of the witness said she “was aware that the victim was being teased,” due to her child’s initial reports to the coaches. She also emailed the school’s dean to say she felt the matter was “dismissed.” But she also advised police she “thought the incidents had been taken care of” after a rugby coach told her husband how proud he was of their child for alerting Pertzborn and Rogeberg to the alleged incidents.

Pertzborn, who had served as coach since 2019 and was part of the Cardinals varsity program as an assistant coach beginning in 2013, also taught business education at the high school. He was diagnosed with cancer Jan. 13, 2022, and announced he was cancer-free on the one-year anniversary of his diagnosis.

Pertzborn was one of five staff members who served up to 12 days of unpaid suspensions in 2010 after an investigation showed he and others viewed adult content on the district’s email system. Pertzborn, who has been with the district since 2002, was given a verbal warning and told to stop sending inappropriate jokes.

Rogeberg is listed on the district’s website as a physical education and health teacher at Middleton High School.