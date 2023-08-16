David Malin had a lot of fun as one part of the Aquinas High School football team's three-headed rushing monster when he was a sophomore.

He wasn't called on regularly — he carried 63 times in 14 games — but he was a solid contributor with eight touchdowns and an average gain of 6.1 yards per attempt as the Blugolds won the WIAA Division 5 state championship.

By the time his junior season rolled around, Malin was needed to play more as a receiver, and he caught four touchdown passes and ranked second on the team with a 17.6-yard average per reception as Aquinas won another state championship.

Malin, who also won a Division 3 state wrestling championship at 170 pounds in February, is headed back behind the offensive line for a unit that will change things up but expect more success in 2023.

"We'll do anything we can to get him the ball," Tom Lee said of Malin, who has 825 rushing yards, 720 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns the past two seasons. "Getting him the ball in space, in particular, is the goal, but he can run between the tackles, he's excellent at catching screens and has really good hands.

"When he was a sophomore, he had one of the best catches I've ever seen at Prescott where he turned all the way around and pulled it in."

Aquinas was known as a passing team with quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer around the past three seasons, and there was a reason for that. Flottmeyer, now at Winona State University, passed for more than 6,000 yards and 77 touchdowns as a Blugold.

Aquinas has actually run the ball 62.6 percent of the time during its past three seasons, and having a balanced group of backs behind a very good offensive line has allowed for that. The passing game created a number of big plays, but the rushing attack has certainly been consistent.

With Malin, junior Kyle White and their friends in the backfield, and seniors Shane Willenbring and Brett Ziolkowski and their friends leading the way, that percentage should rise as Aquinas tries to win back the Coulee Conference championship from West Salem.

"He'll spot play on defense, too," Lee said of Malin, a linebacker. "He'll major on offense, but he's pretty good at his minor, too."

Malin, also part of the Aquinas third-place finish in the Division 2 400-meter relay at the state track and field meet, has spent his career as a competitor who is on the quiet side. The Blugolds have enjoyed outgoing and very verbal leaders in recent years, but that changes a bit with Malin and Willenbring around.

Neither player lacks the intensity needed to win, but they both funnel and use that intensity in a similar way — one that is much different than their predecessors did.

Malin, who devoted a good chunk of his summer to wrestling, said he's been working on becoming a bigger voice for his team team this fall.

"My goal is to be more vocal this year, and I've been working on that this summer," Malin said. "I tried it a little last year, too, but it was more behind the scenes.

"I definitely have to be a little louder this year."

There should be plenty of moments to get loud with the explosive players that surround Malin on the field.

White rushed for 495 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore, and Trey Bahr had three interceptions as a freshman. Junior Zach Malin also had a nose the ball during his playing opportunities as a sophomore, and sophomore Logan Becker creates all kinds of possibilities for big plays after the departure of state sprint champion Collin Conzemius.

That doesn't even count senior Walter Berns and junior Jacob Thornton at quarterback. Berns was a defensive standout last season and followed that up with a basketball season that should get him some chances to play on the collegiate level.

Berns will also be a running threat with Malin and White.

Quick progress from the players up front — Willenbring, as a four-year starter and South Dakota State commit is the leader — will make those weapons difficult for anyone to handle.

"When we get that line set and get it a ton of reps and get the younger guys a game or two for confidence," Malin said, "we'll be a tough team to beat, and it will be because of that offensive line."