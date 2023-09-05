FOOTBALL
HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parenthesis
LARGE DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Kimberly (8);3-0;97;1
2, Middleton (1);3-0;81;2
3, Mukwonago;3-0;73;3
4, Kettle Moraine (1);3-0;71;T4
5, Waunakee;3-0;52;6
6, Muskego;3-0;46;T7
7, Franklin;3-0;42;T7
8, Sussex Hamilton;3-0;17;T9
9, Brookfield Central;3-0;16;T9
10, Kaukauna;3-0;15;NR
Others receiving votes: Neenah 11, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 8, Appleton North 8, Hartland Arrowhead 6, Verona 4, La Crosse Central 3.
MEDIUM DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Port Washington (4);3-0;89;T1
2, Columbus (5);3-0;86;4
3, Lodi (1);3-0;79;T1
4, Ellsworth;3-0;59;3
5, Plymouth;3-0;51;T5
6, Baldwin-Woodville;3-0;37;T5
7, Brodhead/Juda;3-0;32;T8
8, Little Chute;3-0;29;10
9, Pewaukee;2-1;27;7
10, Two Rivers;3-0;18;NR
Others receiving votes: Waukesha Catholic Memorial 10, Green Bay Notre Dame 10, Berlin 7, Prescott 5, Maple Northwestern 3, New Berlin West 3, Rhinelander 2, Westby 1, Grafton 1, Lake Mills 1.
SMALL DIVISION
School;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Kenosha St. Joseph (5);3-0;93;1
2, Fond du Lac Springs (4);3-0;88;2
3, Cashton;3-0;66;4
4, Bangor;3-0;55;5
5, Marshall;3-0;44;7
6, Colby;3-0;43;T10
7, Mondovi;3-0;35;T10
8, Aquinas (1);2-1;31;8
9, Edgar;2-1;21;NR
10, Auburndale;3-0;19;NR
Others receiving votes: Pepin/Alma 15, Cedar Grove-Belgium 13, Eau Claire Regis 12, Coleman 5, Lancaster 4, Black Hawk/Warren Ill. 3, Spring Valley 2, Weyauwega-Fremont 1.