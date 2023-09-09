ALTOONA, Wis. — The Aquinas High School football team scored the first 45 points and led by 38 at halftime on the way to a 45-12 Coulee Conference victory over Altoona on Friday.

The Blugolds (3-1, 2-0) piled up 321 total yards and had 212 of them through the air as junior quarterback Jacob Thornton completed touchdown passes to Jaeden Silcox, Isaac Schelfhout and Waylon Hargrove.

Thornton completed 12 of 16 passes for all 212 of the Aquinas passing yards, and sophomore Tyson Martin rushed for two touchdowns. Senior David Malin also had a rushing touchdown for the Blugolds, who have won three games in a row.

Hargrove ended up with 102 receiving yards.

West Salem 50, Arcadia 6

WEST SALEM — The Panthers (2-2, 1-1) put an end to a two-game losing streak and had 453 total yards in a blowout win over the Raiders (2-2, 0-2).

Junior quarterback Luke Baginski completed 10 of 19 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns and carried seven times for 69 yards and two more touchdowns for West Salem.

West Salem’s Trevor Arentz gained a team-high 70 rushing yards and scored once. Seniors Cole Everson and Brendoan Ghelfi had touchdown catches, and Everson wound up with a team-high 67 receiving yards.

Senior Tamarrein Henderson caught a team-high five passes for 57 yards.

G-E-T 57, Black River Falls 0

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3, 1-1) picked up their first victory of the season and scored eight touchdowns in the process.

Kyle Seiling rushed for a team-high 92 yards and scored on a 16-yard run in the second quarter. He was one of six G-E-T players to rush for a touchdown, and his score followed TD runs by Ben Hansen and Taylor Haney in the first quarter.

The Red Hawks also scored touchdowns on two interception returns. Max Knapmiller had a 32-yard return in the first quarter, and Gavin Christian returned another 20 yards in the fourth.

G-E-T had 275 rushing yards and 322 total yards while holding the Tigers to 114 total yards.

Westby 35, Viroqua 7

WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-0, 2-0) remained unbeaten with another big offensive performance.

Quarterback Blake Sutton completed 8 of 12 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, and Anders Stakston turned both of his receptions into touchdowns that covered 60 yards.

Sutton also rushed seven times for 61 yards and a score, and Rhett Stenslien carried 10 times for 50 yards and a touchdown.

Quinn Bergdahl had a 50-yard interception return for a touchdown for Westby.