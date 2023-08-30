CALEDONIA, Minn. — Lewis Doyle didn’t get the proposal to change positions until last spring, but the Caledonia High School quarterback said it made sense as soon as it was pitched.

Doyle had just spent a season sharing his position with Ethan Stendel, and both had success as the Warriors won eight games, lost three and pushed the eventual MSHSL Class AA state runner-up to the end of a 10-8 loss in a section final.

Doyle and Stendel combined for 1,085 passing yards and 15 touchdowns and 346 rushing yards and nine touchdowns. Both were athletic and earned their snaps as Caledonia doubled its win total from the previous season.

“It worked,” Doyle said during a break from Tuesday’s practice, “but we probably would have been better if we had worked on moving me to wideout or Ethan to wideout (last season).”

That realization became reality as coaches evaluated the situation after the season. Both could be utilized elsewhere on the field, but the temptation of having them take turns with the ball in their hands on the snap made sense.

The Warriors will take another approach this fall with Doyle’s shift to the slot, and Stendel becoming the one to play under center as a junior. Doyle, a senior, is excited to make his mark catching passes instead of throwing them, and Stendel is thrilled at the prospect of burning defenses through connections with his mentor.

“He has a lot of shiftiness and knowledge,” Stendel said of Doyle as a receiver. “He can point out to me things he sees, and he’s a guy who can get in a zone to make a play.”

At 6-foot-3, Stendel owns the height advantage, and that may have been one factor in deciding which player to shift. He completed just 47 percent of his passes last season but 10 of those 31 completions went for touchdowns. Stendel also ran for six scores and showcased his ability as a true playmaker.

“He’s got a strong arm and can run really well,” Caledonia coach Carl Fruechte said. “They both can. Ethan can probably throw it a little farther, and I hate to say it because one of the reasons I like football is because there is a place for people of all shapes and sizes, but everybody likes that taller quarterback”

The two have also worked together as team leaders. Both on the quiet side, Doyle – a five-year varsity veteran – is probably the go-to player for most situations, but he is making sure Stendel has the proper space to assert himself.

“It’s mostly done on feel,” Doyle said. “I will step in and say something when I feel like I need to, and we have a lot of other kids who can do that, too. The huddle is Ethan’s because that’s what it should be.”

Stendel said the key to any of his success this fall comes down to an offensive line that he likes.

Senior center Jordan Tornstrom may be the anchor, but Mason Schroeder, Tyler Stendel and Austin Pronschinske are others who will play important roles up front.

Tornstrom is also a central figure as a defensive end, and the Warriors are excited about the prospects of continuing their signature defensive performances. Only one opponent – Cannon Falls in a 38-20 victory – scored more than 20 points against Caledonia last season.

“I think we have a lot of speed on the line,” Tornstrom said. “We might have some smaller tackles, but they’ll get through the gaps.

“The No. 1 thing is speed, and we have a lot of people who can put up some weight, too, so I think we’ll see some big hits this year.”

Senior Isaac Blocker, at 5-7 and 145 pounds, might be one of those with his wrestling background and quick grasp of a new position.

“We moved him there this summer because he made a couple of huge plays for us at the Winona State camp against a big, big school we were playing,” Fruechte said with a smile as he discussed Blocker. “I kind of coached him on the run to be honest, but he listened to two or three simple things and did it.

“Afterward, he told me he didn’t want to make it sound simple but that it was sort of simple after doing those three things, and I said, ‘I love you, I love you, I love you.’ Sometimes it can be simple, and it’s usually us coaches who make it more complicated.”

Athleticism, Fruechte said, is always an important piece of a good defensive line, and he believes the Warriors have that. Wrestlers from a state-qualifying team dominate the linebacker positions, and Doyle and Stendel can also play important roles in the secondary to ease the pressure on the offense as it transitions to one quarterback.