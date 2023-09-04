The clear story line from the Onalaska High School football team’s 35-16 MVC victory over Holmen on Friday was the performance of its offensive line and junior running back Cameron Cornett.

Tackles Sam Bossman and Aiden Knopp, guards Bodie Callaway and Jack Stoen and center Mason Richardson helped Cornett have a breakout performance against the Vikings with 113 rushing yards and a touchdown.

But it can be easy to overlook what senior quarterback Adam Skifton does on a football field because everyone has grown quite accustomed to his ability.

Skifton completed 20 of 23 passes for 253 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Tyler Kane nearly picked off one of those attempts, but Skifton has been as solid as can be expected by Onalaska.

Aside from Cornett’s rushing touchdown, Skifton had a hand in the other four. In addition to two scoring passes to Brodie Mickschl and one to Evan Anderson, Skifton finished Onalaska’s first drive with 3-yard touchdown run.

The Hilltoppers (1-2, 1-0 MVC) hope the win on Friday starts to turn around their season, but they can move forward knowing they can expect plenty from Skifton.

While drawing NCAA Division II recruiting interest, Skifton has completed 59 of 85 passes (69.4 percent) for 814 yards. He has completed nine touchdown passes and rushed for two.

He connected on a big 73-yard scoring pass to Anderson on Onalaska’s second possession for a 14-0 lead. Anderson caught that one around the 45-yard line and took it the rest of the way.

He also engineered an even bigger 77-yard touchdown drive near the end of the second quarter after Holmen had scored its second straight touchdown and took a 16-14 lead.

Skifton completed all six of his passes on that drive and moved the ball with his arm on the final four plays. He hit Michschl for an 8-yard score with 1 minute, 18 seconds on the clock to put the Hilltoppers back in front.

He is playing with the poise and confidence Onalaska has and needs if it wants to contend for another MVC championship.

WHAT’S GOING ON IN WESTBY?: The Norsemen made their presence known as it pertains to the Coulee Conference championship picture with a 21-14 win over West Salem on Thursday.

One thing that was made clear after two weeks was Westby’s ability to move the ball. The Norsemen scored 120 points in their first two games, but approaching that number wasn’t realistic with the Panthers coming to town.

Westby scored the first two touchdowns before the Panthers countered with two of their own. Then Blake Sutton completed his second TD pass of the night to Anders Stakston.

That was enough to help a defense that held West Salem to 135 rushing yards and 89 passing yards and recovered a fumble.

Sutton has been as efficient as could be asked with his passes with 21 completions on 29 attempts. Those have gone for a total of 508 yards (24.2 yards per completion) and seven touchdowns.

Stakston has caught 10 of those passes for 312 yards and six touchdowns.

Just one week into the conference season, the Norsemen (3-0, 1-0) have to be considered a threat to win the title.

HEMMERSBACH A MACHINE: Cashton senior Brett Hemmersbach hasn’t had to touch the ball a ton through three weeks because the Eagles keep blowing out their opponents.

Cashton has won its three games by a combined score of 143-6 and shut out two straight opponents.

Hemmersbach has carried just 37 times so far, but he has gained 388 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He has also converted three two-point conversions and sat for large chunks of those games.

Teammate Connor Butzler has also been the epitome of a big play by scoring four times on just eight touches. He has five carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns and three catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

CENTRAL DEFENSE RISING TO OCCASION: The RiverHawks (3-0, 1-0) are the only unbeaten team left in the MVC, and a lot of that success can be credited to a defense that has been making opponents work hard.

Central has allowed just 36 total points and 67 rushing yards per game. The RiverHawks showed how much they like to hit in a win over Eau Claire North in Week 1, but they have continued that win victories over Eau Claire Memorial and Reedsburg.

Seven players made at least one tackle behind the line of scrimmage through two weeks, and the collective effort means Central has to be considered an early favorite in the conference.