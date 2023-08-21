WEST SALEM — It had everything it was supposed to and more.

There were big plays, and there were long drives. There were big hits and lead changes.

There was suspense, a hero and plenty of performances to talk about when the West Salem High School football team beat Onalaska 35-28 in overtime on Friday.

Tamarrein Henderson’s interception of an Adam Skifton pass intended for Evan Anderson in the end zone closed out the game, and it will be remembered as the biggest play on a night filled with them on both sides.

“Hats off to them,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said. “They were one play better tonight. We schemed up one play in overtime and had a second guy who just barely went in motion.

“It was there, and we were going for two to win it.”

Anderson caught that pass that was nullified, and that cranked up the pressure on Henderson for the final play, but he came through for his team in a return to the field after electing not to play as a junior.

West Salem quarterback Luke Baginski showed what he has in store for the Panthers’ future by remaining calm and excelling in the shadow of former players at the position.

Baginski rushed for two touchdowns and passed for another. He crushed an Onalaska defender at the goal line on a touchdown play that was called back on a penalty, and he threw a perfect touchdown pass to senior Cole Everson on the first play of the fourth quarter to give West Salem a 28-21 lead.

Skifton, although he was intercepted a couple of times, reminded us of the quarterback who passed for 2,584 yards and 29 touchdowns a year ago. He threw two scoring passes and added a 10-yard touchdown run after an injury during the week made his availability for Friday a question mark.

The pass he threw to Brodie Mickschl to tie the game with 6 minutes, 30 seconds remaining was the capper on a very good four-play drive that included three completions and a 42-yarder to Anderson that moved the ball to the West Salem 22-yard line.

An offensive first half — it was 21-21 after two quarters — was followed by a much different second half. Yashinsky said fatigue may have played a part in each offense’s sudden inability to complete drives, but defenses also seemed to play a bit better.

The Hilltoppers, who had just six offensive snaps in the first quarter and only got the ball to veteran running back Brady Kuhn in the first half, took a new approach on their first drive of the third quarter.

Skifton’s first handoff to Kuhn was popped to the sideline quickly and resulted in an 18-yard gain. The next snap again went to Kuhn and went for a 12-yard gain. A third, however, netted 1 yard and an awkward hit that came with it.

A left ankle injury took Kuhn off the field for good and could keep him on the sideline for a prolonged period.

So the Hilltoppers, likely contenders in the MVC, immediately have to address that issue. Junior Cameron Cornett took over there on Friday and carried three times for short gains and caught a 25-yard pass.

The injury puts more on the shoulders of Skifton, who completed 21 of 31 passes for 255 yards, and Anderson, who caught seven of those for 121. Brodie Mickschl, who returned a kickoff for a touchdown and had seven catches for 73 yards.

The Henderson interception and the Kuhn injury were significant pieces of news emerging from another close game n this rivalry. Fourteen of the past 23 games the Panthers and Hilltoppers have played against each other have been decided by a touchdown or less, and 19 of them finished with teams separated by 15 or less.

The most important development, however, may have been the emergence of Baginski, who completed 12 of 15 passes for 131 yards and a touchdown and carried 26 times for 147 and two scores.

Teammate Trevor Arentz’s 100 rushing yards, and the blocking of left tackle Sam Stenberg, left guard Elliot Kruse, center Jack Witte, right guard Miles Olson and right tackle Evan Huth certainly helped with that performance.

West Salem coaches and players knew what they had in the 6-foot junior, but this game was the chance for everyone else to find out.

He was in command from the beginning — a 32-yard pass down the left sideline to Henderson keyed a touchdown drive on the Panthers’ opening possession — and an early fumble was probably the only negative mark on a fantastic evening.

“He made good decisions and ran the ball very well,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “He had a good first night, and I’m excited for him.”

The play that may best describe Baginski’s comfort level and natural ability may have come when West Salem faced a third-and-9 from its own 46-yard in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

Baginski dropped back to pass and calmly looked for a receiver as the defense started to break through the line. As players on the bench screamed for Baginski to throw the ball, he instead pulled it down and ran to his right.

A few steps later, he cut back to his left and found running room to the Onalaska 44 for a first down. The Panthers didn’t score on the drive, but the play showed that Baginski is going to be very difficult for opposing defenses to break.

“It’s just from practice,” Baginski said of the demeanor. “It’s been instilled in me from the beginning that, if I can, just go run and make a play. Coach Jehn has taught me to just go out there and play football.

“There was a huge hole that the line gave me, and I took advantage of it.”

IN PHOTOS: Panthers Get Overtime Win Against Hilltoppers Luke Baginski Walks in for a Touchdown Adam Skifton Panthers Able to Get Past Hilltoppers Panthers Get Home Overtime Win Onalaska Hilltoppers Student Section Rising Up for a Reception Hydrate Stiff-Arm West Salem Gets Home Win in OT Adam Skifton Extra Point in Overtime Overtime Touchdown Miles Olson With the Tackle Turnover Tight Game Trevor Arentz West Salem Touchdown! West Salem Student Section Fumble