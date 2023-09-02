REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Central High School football team stands tall as the only unbeaten left in the MVC after a 21-6 victory over Reedsburg on Friday.

The RiverHawks scored two touchdowns in the first half and all 21 of their points in the first half as they opened the conference season with another strong defensive performance.

Reedsburg (1-2, 0-1) was held to 109 total yards — 90 rushing and 19 passing — and became the second opponent that Central has held to six points or less this season.

Senior Gavin Shepard carried 20 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and scored from 1 yard out with 17 seconds left in the first half to round out the scoring.

Junior quarterback Jude Alvarado completed 6 of 12 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown. He completed a 25-yard strike to Henry Meyer for the first points, and Mayer followed that up with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown with 36 seconds left in the first quarter.

Meyer finished with three catches for 76 yards.

Logan 38, Sparta 14

SPARTA — Bradley Check rushed 17 times for 149 yards and a touchdown, and Johnny Leaver gained 115 yards and scored three times on 15 carries as the Rangers (1-2, 1-0) picked up their first victory.

Check, a junior, also completed 7 of 9 passes for 134 yards and threw a TD pass to senior Nick Joley. Jacon hackbarth had two catches for a team-high 54 yards, and Leaver hauled in two of 33 to give him 148 total yards.

Senior Thomas Laufenberg carried 16 times for 78 yards and completed just 4 of 18 passes for 82 yards and a touchdown. Junior Brennan Otten had a 47-yard touchdown run and junior Grant Geier caught a 76-yard touchdown pass from Laufenberg.

Baraboo 28, Tomah 21 (OT)

BARABOO, Wis. — The Timberwolves (2-1, 0-1) came back from a 21-point deficit and tied the game on a 3-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Steffel to Eli Brown with 7 seconds left.

The Thunderbirds (2-1, 1-0) then scored on the opening possession, and Tomah fumbled on its overtime attempt.

Senior running back Logan Rufledt carried 22 times for 94 yards, and senior Keaton Vonderehe added 84 on six attempts.

Rufledt started the comeback by reaching the end zone on a 14-yard run for the first score of the fourth quarter. Steffel then completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Alex Boyko to get Tomah within a touchdown.

Steffel completed 10 of 21 passes for 130 yards, the two touchdowns and interception. Brown had six catches for 100 yards to lead Steffel’s targets.

Coulee

Westby 21, West Salem 14

WESTBY — The Norsemen (3-0, 1-0) won their third game in a row by running up 395 total yards against the Panthers (1-2, 0-1).

Quarterback Blake Sutton passed for 173 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 105 yards and another score. Anders Stakston had 143 receiving yards and two touchdown receptions as Westby beat West Salem for the first time since 2004..

Rhett Stenslien carried 18 times for 70 yards and had 26 rushing yards on the drive that produced the go-ahead touchdown.

Sutton finished that drive when he hit Stakston on a short hitch, and it was turned into an 18-yard scoring run with 6 minutes left.

Viroqua 28, Arcadia 26

ARCADIA — The Blackhawks (2-1, 1-0) have won two games in a season for the first time since 2018 and are 2-1 for the first time since that same season.

Altoona 30, Black River Falls 28

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers lost for the 10th time in 11 games and are 0-3 for the first time since 2019.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 41, Blair-Taylor 12

MELROSE — The Mustangs (1-2, 1-0) scored at least once in every quarter to keep the Wildcats (0-3, 0-1) winless.

Braydon Lockington rushed 20 times for 180 yards and three touchdowns for Melrose-Mindoro, which scored 28 points in the second half and finished with 362 total yards. Lockington scored on runs of 1, 6 and 2 yards, and his final score gave the Mustangs a 27-7 lead in the third quarter.

Tavian Shramek passed for 136 yards and connected with Ethan Kniseley for an 18-yard score to get Blair-Taylor within 13-6 in the second quarter. Kiseley also rushed for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Jackson Blaken also scored two touchdowns for Melrose-Mindoro.

SWC

Lancaster 28, Prairie du Chien 27

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Blackhawks (2-1, 0-1) let a 15-point lead slip away in the fourth quarter to lose for the first time this season.

Junior Blake Thiry rushed 12 times for 118 yards and scored two touchdowns for Prairie du Chien, which opened the season with wins over Aquinas and Darlington.

Semaj Venson gave the Flying Arrows a 12-7 lead with a 14-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but the Blackhawks followed that with three straight touchdowns.

Thiry scored the first of those on a 7-yard run late in the second quarter, and he backed that up with a 60-yarder in the middle of the third.

Bryce Lenzendorf’s 5-yard touchdown run with 1;01 left in the third gave Prairie du Chien a 27-12 lead. Lancaster then scored twice in the fourth quarter and went ahead on a two-point conversion run with 5:31 left.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 82, Menominee Indian 0

DE SOTO — The Pirates (2-0) scored 52 points on seven touchdowns in the first quarter and cruised to a second straight victory to open the season.

Nonconference

Caledonia 61, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 0

ZUMBROTA, minn. — The Warriors started their season by scoring 28 points in the first quarter and received a big game from junior Ethan Stendel.

Stendel completed 11 of 14 passes for 154 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for two scores in game Caledonia led 42-0 by halftime.

Junior Owen Staggemeyer rushed for a team-high 96 yards on eight carries, and senior Lewis Doyle caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. Stendel had both of his touchdown passes in the first quarter and a 23-yarder to Doyle gave the Warriors their 28-0 advantage.

Mason Banse also caught a TD pass from Stendel in the first quarter.

Fischer Wait had two punt returns for 86 yards and took one 65 yards for another touchdown in the first quarter.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Logan 1, Madison Edgewood 1

MADISON — The Rangers (2-1-1) settled for a draw against Madison Edgewood after allowing a goal with 6.8 seconds remaining.

Logan got on the board in the 79th minute with a goal by Solomon Szymanski off an assist by Gabe Weber. The Rangers were close to finishing the hosts when Camille Sandoval scored a header in the closing seconds.