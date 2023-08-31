Brett Hemmersbach, Ethan Klinkner and Connor Butzler scored two touchdowns apiece for Cashton in its eighth conference win in a row. Hemmersbach has scored nine touchdowns this season.
BOYS SOCCER
MVC
Logan 4, West Salem 1
The Rangers (2-1-1, 2-0) remained unbeaten in the conference by scoring three goals in the second half and holding the Panthers (1-3, 0-2) until the 57th minute.
Senior Chuye Yang scored twice for Logan, which also received goals from Gabe Weber and Solomon Szymanski. Eston Eberlein assisted on Weber’s goal for a 2-0 lead, and Charlie Schleifer assisted on Yang’s second goal that produced the final score.
Landon Brothen scored for West Salem to cut its deficit to 2-1 in the 57th minute.
Tomah 2, Holmen 1
HOLMEN — The Timberwolves (2-0 MVC) scored the first and third goals to take care of the Vikings (3-1, 1-1) and hand them their first loss.
Parker Burns scored with an assist from Isak Rollins to help Holmen avoid being shut out.
Onalaska 2, Sparta 0
SPARTA — Arman Kiani scored with an assist from Alex Hauser, and added a second goal of the unassisted variety as the Hilltoppers shut out the Spartans. Kiani scored once in each half.
Three Rivers
La Crescent-Hokah 2, Dover-Eyota 0
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (2-1) scored twice in the first half for their second win of the season.
Wyatt Farrell scored unassisted in the 18th minute and assisted on a goal by Dylan Meyer in the 37th. Cooper Johnson stopped all six shots sent his way in goal for La Crescent-Hokah.
