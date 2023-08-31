ELROY, Wis. — The Bangor High School football team scored three touchdowns in the first half to build enough of a lead for a 28-14 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory over Royall on Thursday.

The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0) were only able to rush for 169 yards, but senior quarterback Nolan Michek completed 6 of 7 passes for 88 yards and touchdown passes to Samuel Cropp and Landon Phillips.

Cropp also rushed for two touchdowns while picking up 66 yards on 14 attempts.

Senior Chase Horstman carried 19 times for 93 yards to lead the Cardinals. Cropp also had three catches for 65 yards.

Cashton 49, Brookwood 0

ONTARIO — The Eagles (3-01, 1-0) picked up their third straight one-sided victory and recorded their second consecutive shutout.

Brett Hemmersbach, Ethan Klinkner and Connor Butzler scored two touchdowns apiece for Cashton in its eighth conference win in a row. Hemmersbach has scored nine touchdowns this season.

BOYS SOCCER

MVC

Logan 4, West Salem 1

The Rangers (2-1-1, 2-0) remained unbeaten in the conference by scoring three goals in the second half and holding the Panthers (1-3, 0-2) until the 57th minute.

Senior Chuye Yang scored twice for Logan, which also received goals from Gabe Weber and Solomon Szymanski. Eston Eberlein assisted on Weber’s goal for a 2-0 lead, and Charlie Schleifer assisted on Yang’s second goal that produced the final score.

Landon Brothen scored for West Salem to cut its deficit to 2-1 in the 57th minute.

Tomah 2, Holmen 1

HOLMEN — The Timberwolves (2-0 MVC) scored the first and third goals to take care of the Vikings (3-1, 1-1) and hand them their first loss.

Parker Burns scored with an assist from Isak Rollins to help Holmen avoid being shut out.

Onalaska 2, Sparta 0

SPARTA — Arman Kiani scored with an assist from Alex Hauser, and added a second goal of the unassisted variety as the Hilltoppers shut out the Spartans. Kiani scored once in each half.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Dover-Eyota 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (2-1) scored twice in the first half for their second win of the season.

Wyatt Farrell scored unassisted in the 18th minute and assisted on a goal by Dylan Meyer in the 37th. Cooper Johnson stopped all six shots sent his way in goal for La Crescent-Hokah.

IN PHOTOS: La Crosse Logan vs. West Salem boys soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan West Salem soccer Logan Tom Kammer