Football season is officially upon us, as games begin in Wisconsin and practices begin in Minnesota next week.

While there will always be surprising players that come out of the blue, but a handful of players that stood out last season will be back this fall that high school football fans should try to see in person.

Here is a list of 11 players to watch in the Winona area this season, organized alphabetically.

Austin Arnburg, senior, QB/DB, Cochrane-Fountain City

As a junior, Arnburg was the area’s top quarterback with 1,369 passing yards, going 84-for-159 with 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 10 games, while also showing his speed rushing for 343 yards and four touchdowns. Defensively, he totaled 33 tackles with two for loss, one forced fumble and three interceptions. For his efforts, Arnburg was a first-team Dairyland All-Conference honoree at quarterback and second-team all-conference as a defensive back, also earning first-team Winona Daily News all-area honors.

Kort Bellman, senior, LB, Winona

Bellman will be one of the few returners from an incredibly senior-heavy defense from last season, leading the charge for the new-look Winhawks this season. Last year, Bellman earned all-district honors with 63 total tackles, 14 solo and 49 assisted, with six tackles for loss, two sacks and one recovered fumble in 10 games.

Jonah Bunke, junior, RB/LB, Rushford-Peterson

Bunke made it onto the field in a small capacity as a freshman, then took a step up and was part of a successful running back committee last season alongside senior Grady Hengel, though it was the youngster Bunke that led the team with 727 rushing yards, finishing second with seven touchdowns in 10 games to earn all-district. With Hengel gone and an extra year in the weight room, Bunke will surely be an even bigger factor this season.

Luke Gardner, senior, WR/DB/KR, Cotter

Do not let Cotter’s record over the past few seasons fool you, Gardner has been one of the most explosive players in the area the past two seasons, making the WDN all-area first-team and all-district two seasons in a row. Last year, he racked up 807 yards on 61 catches with nine touchdowns, and also returned one kickoff for a score. Defensively, he had 20 tackles, three for loss with one sack, and a team-leading two interceptions.

Domanick Knott, senior, K, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

Many high school teams forego kicking extra points and field goals altogether, but Knott gives the RedHawks an ace up their sleeve on special teams. The All-Coulee Conference first-team kicker and a WDN all-area second teamer from a season ago, Knott went 27-for-28 on extra points and 2-for-3 on field goals, with distances of 30 and 26 yards. After traveling around the country to attend kicking camps this summer, his senior season could be an even better one.

Deion Prolo, junior, QB, Winona

Prolo split time with senior Mason Langowski under center last fall, throwing for 576 yards and rushing for 207 more in eight games as an all-around athlete. Now as the lone quarterback with experience under his belt, Prolo has a chance to put up even bigger numbers this fall.

Cisco Jimenez, senior, OL/DL, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau

Jimenez was a force in the trenches last fall, earning first-team All-Coulee Conference offensive lineman accolades as he helped the team rush for 3,030 yards and 37 touchdowns, and earning second-team All-Coulee as a defensive lineman with 24 tackles, including two for loss, with a forced fumble.

Tanner Schieffer, senior, RB, Cochrane-Fountain City

Scheiffer led the area in rushing last fall, tallying 1,087 yards on 186 carries for 18 touchdowns in 10 games. In eight of those games he rushed for at least 100 yards and in seven games he had two or more touchdowns. Returning alongside quarterback Arnburg, will lead an experienced C-FC dual-threat offense.

Owen Sommer, senior, OL/DL, Lewiston-Altura

Despite an 0-9 season last fall, Lewiston-Altura brings back a handful of its top players this fall including Sommer. Over the past two seasons, Sommer has been a stalwart member of the Cardinals lines.

Jack Spiten, senior, QB, Cotter

The player tasked with getting the ball to Gardner is a solid player in his own right, tossing 10 touchdowns and 1,032 yards on 98-for-205 passing last fall. With the rest of last year’s young Ramblers team maturing alongside, Spiten should have better protection and more options to throw to this fall.

Titan Tekautz, senior, LB, Rushford-Peterson

Tekautz has been a key contributor to the Trojans defense for the past two seasons and this fall should be no exception. As a junior, he led the team in tackles last fall with 35, including three tackles for loss, also returning a fumble 84 yards for a touchdown, earning all-district for his performance.