HOLMEN — The weight room is one of Adam Schmitt’s favorite places in the world.

It might be his actual favorite considering the amount of time he spends there and what he gets accomplished during those visits, but the Holmen High School junior is hoping that aspect of his workouts translates to football success, too.

Speed and strength work has been made a priority by coach Travis Kowalski, and Schmitt — the Vikings’ starting center as a sophomore — is behind that choice 100 percent.

“We’ve been in there, a bunch of us guys, a lot,” Schmitt said during a break from practice. “We’re there every day, 5:30 in the morning.”

Schmitt would be there with or without his teammates. Lifting is a passion for him, and the progress he has made there has had a direct impact on what he has already accomplished on the football field.

In a show of respect to the work ethic that accompanied his blocking talent, Schmitt was voted as a team captain as a sophomore. He’s back in the same role as a junior and might have his voice heard even more clearly after the heavy graduation losses that followed a 5-5 season that included a WIAA Division 2 playoff appearance.

Schmitt played a key role in things clicking up front for an option offense that found its groove during the second half of the season. The Vikings started the season 0-4 — and being outscored 145-7 during that stretch — and finished it with five straight wins before postseason loss at West De Pere.

“It’s not just the weight room for him, but he’s there all the time with the guys,” Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said. “He’s talking to them about nutrition and proper calorie intake. He’s really bought into what we’re trying to do.

“Leadership aside, when you are doing the right thing, it’s pretty hard for others not to follow you. When you have success while doing the right thing, they really want to follow you.”

To say the offensive line is important to what Holmen does offensively is an understatement. The Vikings have to be prepared and control the line of scrimmage for anyone behind them to succeed, and in this offense even more than others.

Every movement has to be precise for the plays coming from the sideline to work, and Schmitt gets some responsibility in emphasizing that to some younger player around him. The Vikings will definitely be big up front around the 6-foot, 250-pounder.

Junior Kaden Jostad has starting experience, and sophomores Jagger Jepson and Tristen Brennan have potential to be brutes.

“It’s a young line,” Schmitt said, “but we’re going to be strong.”

“In our offense, your center has to be a monster,” Kowalski said of Schmitt’s spot. “We’ve had some really good centers here, and since I’ve been here in this offset, we’ve had a lot of centers who were all-conference first team. He was there last year, and I expect him to be there again this year.”

Senior Noah Ertz was given a chance to win the quarterback spot a year ago, but Kowalski opted to move him in favor of Reid Tengblad, who had a huge second half of the season and finished with seven rushing touchdowns.

Ertz is back under center and more confident in playing the position this time around. Ertz played in two games and rushed for 80 yards on 27 attempts.

“When the offense works at it should, that makes things really easy for me,” Ertz said of playing such a physical position. “It’s tough, but once you get that first hit, you kind of settle in for a little while, and then you start to feel it less and less.”

At 6-foot-4, Ertz gives the Vikings another taller quarterback after Tengblad played the position at 6-5 last fall.

Like the offense, Holmen’s defense picked up its pace during the second half of last season. After allowing those 145 points in the first four games, the Vikings allowed a total of 54 during the five-game win streak.

While last year is last year, and this year is this year, the hope is that the winning streak can be used as a building block.

“You always want to hope you can build on that,” Kowalski said. “I’ve already told the kids that you always have to find those three or four kids that you didn’t really know. You knew they were there but you didn’t know they could outperform expectations, I guess you could say.

“We need that this year.”