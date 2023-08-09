ONALASKA — Adam Skifton knew he was going to start his junior season with the Onalaska High School football team as its starting quarterback.

It was a massive undertaking for a player who threw nine passes as a sophomore backup, but the belief that he was ready for it surrounded him.

Players and coaches knew Skifton was the player who could follow up the amazing run put together by Brayton Duin, Noah Skifton, Austin Larson and Ayden Larson since the start of the 2015 season.

Those quarterbacks combined to pass for 14,290 yards and 204 touchdowns against just 52 interceptions over the course of seven seasons that included 49 victories, six WIAA playoff appearances and three MVC titles.

No pressure, Adam.

Strangely enough, there turned out to be none. On the surface, anyway..

“I felt comfortable right away,” Skifton said after a summer practice with Aquinas on the Onalaska practice field. “I knew all of the guys, and I’d played with them before, and I was ready to go.”

Skifton did get intercepted twice as the Hilltoppers opened the season with a 14-13 win over West Salem, but he also completed more than 50 percent of his passes for 176 yards and a touchdowns and added 40 rushing yards.

By the time Onalaska was eliminated by those same Panthers 37-14 in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal, Skifton had completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,584 yards, 29 touchdowns and only six interceptions.

The Hilltoppers seemed to have an idea of what they had in Skifton before last season began, but they certainly know where to lean offensively this fall as they try to win their second MVC championship in a row.

“I think it was expected, honestly,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said of the transition. “We had a kid (in Skifton) who we thought could have started as a sophomore, but Ayden Larson was good, and the opportunity wasn’t there.

“I think the expectation for him was to be what he was last year. He’s super smart and confident, not arrogant but confident. And he understands the game, loves the game and breathes football.”

The intelligence and confidence was apparent in his decision-making. Sure, he had a security blanket by the name of Nicky Odom – 86 catches for 1,235 yards and 10 touchdowns – but he threw nearly twice as many TD passes to other targets.

Odom has since graduated and there may not be another security blanket on the field, but Skifton likes the possibilities he’ll see after he takes snaps this fall.

“We have a ton of guys stepping up this year, and we’ve seen that in the offseason,” Skifton said. “From the backfield to receiver, we have a lot of threats.”

The two most established threats are senior running back Brady Kuhn and senior receiver Evan Anderson. Senior receiver Brodie Mickschl was used to a lesser extent but showed the ability to make things happen with the ball in his hands as a junior.

Anderson averaged 17.3 yards per reception and scored five touchdowns. Kuhn, who rushed for 967 yards and 18 touchdowns, averaged 16.8 yards per catch and took four passes to the end zone.

“We think we have five to seven receivers ready to make an impact in some way,” Yashinsky said.

Kuhn’s ability to convert when the ball is handed off to him has never been in question. He has averaged 72.3 yards over his 20-game career and has 21 rushing touchdowns.

“I think I’ll definitely be catching the ball more this year,” Kuhn said. “I think we’ll have a dynamic offense where I can move out of the backfield and catch the ball if that’s what we need.

“I think we’ll have a lot to throw at a defense to create confusion.”

Senior Sam Bossman will have something to do with all of that as the leader of the offensive line. He committed to play for Division II Minnesota State-Mankato in the offseason and had plenty of success as a junior.

While no one was really surprised by Onalaska’s ability to move the ball and score while winning 12 games last season, the defense was a different case. The Hilltoppers were just as dominant on that side of the ball and held five opponents to six points or less with four shutouts.

That was definitely a pleasant surprise for players and coaches, but Yashinsky believes it may have planted a seed rather than be a one-season performance.

Expecting four more shutouts isn’t realistic, but Yashinsky thinks there are significant pieces to the puzzle waiting to make their impact.

“We used a whole new scheme, and it was something that (defensive coordinator) John Bushman really studied in the offseason,” Yashinsky said. “People found it really hard to block our middle safety, and (senior) Sean Gilles played that position very well, and he was able to run free.

“John is really good at understanding when the block comes from here, where does the next guy fit into that equation. He put the pieces together. We know we’re going to have some inexperience (defensively), but he knows how to coach those kids.”