LA CROSSE — Neither team played a perfect game to kick off Coulee Conference play Friday night, but Aquinas did more right than G-E-T as the Blugolds picked up a 24-14 victory at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

Both teams had good performances on the ground, with more than 200 rushing yards each way, and it was Aquinas that did a better job capitalizing in the hard-nosed matchup.

“It’s kind of the body blows, and we just had to deliver those body blows, that was important for us,” Aquinas head coach Tom Lee said.

Things were going all Aquinas’ way at the start.

The Blugolds (2-1 overall, 1-0 conference) received the opening kick and marched down the field, aided by a fake punt conversion by senior Brady Lehnherr near midfield, and junior running back Kyle White punched in a four-yard touchdown for a 6-0 lead after the first of four failed two-point attempts by Aquinas in the game.

G-E-T (0-3, 0-1) fumbled on it’s second play, and White scored again on a one-yard run a few plays later for a 12-0 Aquinas lead.

The Red Hawks moved the ball well on their next drive, but Aquinas forced another fumble in the red zone on the final play of the first quarter to thwart the early momentum.

Throughout the game G-E-T was able to run the ball well, but those two fumbles and a handful of inopportune penalties ended drives that could have made a big difference in a 10-point loss.

“The way we were moving the ball, the penalties and the turnovers, you can’t win in football against a good team,” G-E-T head coach Paul Anderson said.

Early in the second quarter, Aquinas scored again as senior running back David Malin found the end zone for the first time on a one-yard rush for an 18-0 advantage.

Malin would score again late in the third quarter, taking a direct snap for a 10-yard Wildcat offense score, giving each of the Blugolds’ top two backs a pair of touchdowns on the night.

For a defense-focused coach like Lee, he knows just how tough game-planning for a pair of tough runners like White and Malin can be.

“I call defense, and I like it when they don’t have a lot of guys. So we’ve got multiple guys, and when you’re putting them on the field together, that makes it really tough,” Lee said.

After falling behind by three scores, G-E-T was able to get on the board before halftime, with a sustained 62-yard drive that was capped off by a five-yard touchdown run by junior running back Max Knapmiller for an 18-7 score with 2:46 remaining in the half.

The Red Hawks nearly scored again, forcing a punt with 26 seconds remaining and getting into position for a 45-yard field goal, but the kick was no good.

Neither team was able to get much offense going for most of the third quarter, trading punts until Malin’s score with 1:19 remaining made it 24-7.

G-E-T responded on its next drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown by junior running back Kyle Seiling for a 24-14 score, though it was a 38-yard pass from junior quarterback Ben Hansen to senior tight end Carter Repaal that set up the Red Hawks in the red zone.

Aquinas had an opportunity to ice the game, moving down the field in chunks and burning clock, but a fumble that skittered out the back of the end zone for a touchback gave G-E-T a chance for a two-minute drill.

Two plays into that drive, senior defensive back Walter Berns intercepted a Hansen pass and the Blugolds kneeled out the remaining minute and a half to seal the win.

In the first two weeks of the season Berns split time at quarterback with junior Jacob Thornton, but this week the Aquinas coaching staff had Thornton work at QB all game while Berns played receiver and could focus more on being a defensive back.

“We got him on the field more, he’s a weapon…If we were playing the old way, we might not have had him out there,” Lee said.

Thorton did not need to do much deep passing with the Blugolds ahead by two or three scores for much of the game, but went 11-for-17 for 152 yards in his full-time debut under center.

White led the Aquinas backfield with 133 yards on 178 carries with two touchdowns, while Malin was close behind with 102 yards on 15 carries with two scores.

Both backs credit the sizable offensive line more than they credit themselves.

“I trust my guys that they will make their blocks and I’ll have an opening somewhere. That’s our job to find it, but I know it will be there,” Malin said.

Seiling led the way for the Red Hawks offense, rushing 21 times for 123 yards and a score while Knapmiller had 89 yards on 12 carries with a score, and both fumbled once.

For G-E-T, going 0-3 in the first three weeks is not an ideal way to start the season, but it is not unfamiliar territory either; last season, the Red Hawks started 0-3 before winning five of their final six games to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

While it stings to come close against one of the top teams in the conference, the Red Hawks will still have plenty of opportunities down the stretch, and the players and coaches understand that.