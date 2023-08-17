BANGOR — Rarely will a team walk off the field after a 31-0 win thinking they could have gotten more.

That’s exactly how the Bangor High School football team felt Thursday night, starting their season opener against Melrose-Mindoro with a scoring flurry of 17 points in the first quarter before momentum fell off the rest of the way.

“Obviously it’s great to go out and get a first win but we can be a lot better,” senior running back and linebacker Chase Horstman said. “Personally, I think one thing we can get better at is staying consistent for all four quarters. First quarter we came out red hot, got 17 points. Then it just kind of slowly depleted after that. I think we just need to get better conditioned and better mentally.”

It was two defensive drives in the second half that held Horstman’s attention postgame. After going three-and-out early in the third quarter, the Mustangs took over on their own 22-yard line and drove into the Cardinals red zone with 15 consecutive run plays. The Cardinals forced an incompletion on fourth down to preserve the shutout.

“We (the linebackers) need to get better at getting off blocks and staying on our feet on tackles,” Horstman said. “Just flowing to the ball better and getting everyone going to the right spots at full speed.”

“We came out on top on those two drives but we have to be better than that and clean that up. Turtle Lake is going to be watching the film and know ‘Melrose moved the ball on those guys two drives in a row.’ They’re going to try and do the same thing to us so we have to fix that stuff up and get ready for next week.”

Another drive that began late in the fourth saw the Mustangs drive deep into Bangor territory again before being shut down in the closing minutes. While it wasn’t always pretty, coach Todd Grant liked seeing his team show grit to get those stops late.

“We had a great first quarter offensively and then things slowed down a bit,” Grant said. “For a first game, you’re going to have your ups and your downs. I thought we bent a little bit defensively in the second half but I liked how our guys stepped up and kept them out of the endzone. For them to show the fortitude there when momentum was against them, I was proud of them.”

Horstman had 22 rushing yards and a touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Horstman and junior linebacker Eli Turner each nabbed an interception off Mustangs senior quarterback Braydon Lockington.

Senior running back and linebacker Samuel Cropp started the season strong with 138 rushing yards and two touchdowns but knew opening night wasn’t going to be perfect for everybody, especially for those just arriving at the varsity level.

“It’s a mental thing, a mindset,” Cropp said. “We have a lot of younger guys and new starters out here. They have to learn the speed of play and how hard it is to go every play. It’s got to be 100% every play.”

Cropp scored a two-yard opening drive touchdown before breaking off a 40-yard run on the next possession.

“Our first drive set the tone for the rest of the game,” Cropp said. “Mr. Grant always likes setting the tone so that’s why we always like receiving (the kickoffs). After that, first drive on defense we get a three-and-out and come right back at them. It was an exceptional first quarter and that shows how good we can be two, three and four more quarters.”

After a field goal by senior Sam Crenshaw made it 17-0, senior quarterback Nolan Michek caught the Mustangs defense sleeping for a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior tight end Landon Phillips.

Bangor is home again next Friday when they host Turtle Lake while Melrose-Mindoro holds their home opener against Abbotsford.