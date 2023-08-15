One of the best football seasons in Cochrane-Fountain City history ended on a sour note last fall.

The Pirates made the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and started the season 7-0, the best start since a 6-0 season in 1994 and the first time being undefeated through seven games since at least 1974 and perhaps even earlier.

However, C-FC faced a trio of tough teams and lost its final three games to finish third in the Dairyland Conference title race at 5-2 and bowing out of the playoffs in the first round with a 58-0 loss to Potosi/Cassville.

With the majority of the team’s key players back this year, the Pirates are ready to get a shot at redemption after nearly 10 months of waiting and working to improve.

“It was a good reality check that you guys aren’t the best, you’ve got a ways to go. That really helped us, motivating us, putting that chip on our shoulder,” senior quarterback Austin Arnburg said.

Arnburg is just one of the many key returners as the Pirates bring back nearly all of their offensive skill players from last fall.

Under center, Arnburg was a first-team all-conference player, throwing for 1,369 yards and 11 touchdowns while also running for 343 yards and four scores.

Six of the seven players that caught a pass from Arnburg are returning as well, with senior Drew Wicka’s 24 catches for 326 yards and two scores and senior Gavin Rich’s 262 yards and four scores on 13 catches leading the pack out wide.

It is not just the passing game that returns all-conference talent though, as second-team running back recipient Tanner Schieffer is back for his senior year as well. Last fall, Schieffer rushed for 1,087 yards on 186 carries for 18 touchdowns in 10 games, with at least 100 yards in eight of those games and two or more touchdowns in seven games.

Having such an experienced group on the offensive side of the ball has allowed the C-FC coaching staff to start off with more complex schemes from Day One.

“You can throw the house at them and they’ll pick up on it pretty quick and we can get rolling,” head coach Jesse Cyrus said.

Defensively, the Pirates find most of their returners in the backfield as well, with Arnburg, Wicka and Rich all earning all-conference second-team as a defensive backs last fall to lead the way.

On both sides of the ball, experience in the trenches will be a bit of a question mark.

Much of last season’s senior class was on the offensive line or in the defensive front seven, including all-conference honorees Eyen Knecht and Andrew Bissen and standout Ashlan Smith.

It may take a bit of time to find the perfect line combinations, but with an experienced cast elsewhere, there is some margin for error for the Pirates.

“Obviously there’s some gaps we’ve got to fill, knowledge we’ve got to gain no doubt,” Cyrus said. “If we have to tweak along the way, that’s what you’ve got to do.”

It is no secret that this year, C-FC has the bar set high. With such an experienced roster, the Pirates have their best shot in a while to win either their first Dairyland Conference title since 2013 or their first playoff game since 2012.

“I think we’ve got some big expectations for our team here, hope to make a better run than last year,” Schieffer said.

Cyrus thinks that last season’s success, rather than the relative downturn of the few seasons prior, created a snowball effect in the offseason that should put the Pirates in position to follow through on those goals.

“They’re more interested year round. In the past, when you don’t see a ton of success, it’s like a few weeks beforehand, football’s getting going, a few weeks afterward, put a little extra time in. Now it’s been a lot more of ‘I need a ball to throw around, I’m going to a kicking camp, I’m going to a QB camp, when’s the weight room open?’” Cyrus said.