FOUNTAIN CITY — It was not a perfect game, but Cochrane-Fountain City’s football team got the job done in its first game of the season.

While head coach Jesse Cyrus and company may have preferred a bit tighter execution, it was hard to complain about their 40-20 home win over Brookwood in a nonconference matchup Friday night.

“We’ll take it. It wasn’t the prettiest thing in the world, but that’s Week One at its finest, that’s how it always goes,” Cyrus said.

Senior quarterback Austin Arnburg agreed.

The two-year starter under center had plenty to be happy about, with 74 rushing yards and two touchdowns on four carries to go along with 112 yards passing and an aerial score.

However, he also threw two interceptions and was just 6-for-15 passing on the game.

“I learned a lot tonight and I made a lot of mistakes, not happy with that, but happy with the outcome,” Arnburg said.

After Arnburg’s pair of picks, Cyrus was happy to see his senior signal caller confronting the issue head-on right away.

“He came over, we talked about what we needed to do differently and that’s how you learn, how you figure it out. He’s one to take in the info and build on it,” Cyrus said.

The Pirates (1-0) quickly jumped out to a 19-0 lead in the first quarter.

Senior running back Tanner Schieffer punched in a one-yard touchdown to start the scoring on C-FC’s second drive, then recovered a Brookwood (0-1) fumble on a botched shotgun snap at the five yard line just two plays later.

After a sack and a penalty, Arnburg scrambled out of a collapsing pocket on third-and-long and scampered for an 18-yard score to make it 12-0 after a pair of tipped extra points were no good.

The Pirates defense forced a three-and-out, and Arnburg lofted a 29-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Grayden Barum to make it 19-0.

Brookwood responded on the next drive with its only touchdown of the night against the first-string C-FC defense with a steady procession of rushes by senior quarterback Brady Hansen and junior running back Marshall Doll, with Doll scoring on a four-yard rush and a two-point conversion midway through the second quarter to cut it to 19-8.

C-FC responded a few minutes later with a four-yard rushing score from Arnburg to make it 26-8, and the Pirates scored one more time before halftime when senior linebacker Jackson Nelson jumped on a loose ball in the end zone following a botched snap on a punt by the Falcons, putting C-FC ahead 33-8 heading into halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Pirates added to their lead early in the fourth on a 43-yard interception return by sophomore Tye Popp for a 40-8 score.

C-FC had plenty of sophomores and freshmen that saw playing time, especially once the game was well in hand in the second half. However, Popp and fellow sophomore Stevie Meyer played nearly the entire game on the defensive side of the ball and both made key plays in their first taste of significant varsity playtime.

“With those guys, it’s becoming more and more comfortable with the system. They get more comfortable, they can play faster and faster. They’re good, athletic kids,” Cyrus said.

Brookwood scored a pair of touchdowns as the fourth quarter wore on, including a play in which freshman backup quarterback Brennan Mack caught one of his own tipped passes and ran it in for a three-yard touchdown.

Arnburg led the Pirates in rushing, with 47 yards, just two yards more than the lead back Schieffer, who had six carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.

The dynamic senior back was limited in Week One, tweaking his ankle in the second quarter and being held out of the remainder of the already-lopsided game as a precautionary measure despite the protests of the ever-competitive Schieffer.

“He was kind of begging late second quarter, halftime, but I’m like Tanner, we’ve got at least eight more games to go, hopefully more,” Cyrus recalled, with a laugh. “Get some rest and let it heal.”

Freshman Aiden Lisowski handled most of the running duties in Schieffer’s absence, with eight carries for 30 yards in his first time on the varsity field.

That performance impressed the player that was handing him the ball all night.

“There’s multiple guys down the depth chart that are younger guys that could play…Aiden came in and played really well, had some real hard runs,” Arnburg said.

While Barum had C-FC’s only receiving touchdown, with two catches for 39 yards, it was fellow senior wideout Gavin Rich that led the team with 48 yards on two catches.

The Pirates will look to stay unbeaten next Friday when they hit the road to face fellow 1-0 squad Fall River/Rio in a nonconference game at 7 p.m.

Mondovi 20, G-E-T 0

The Red Hawks were shut out and held to 143 rushing yards on 34 attempts by the reigning Division 6 state-runner up Buffaloes.

G-E-T was limited to eight first downs but remained within a touchdown of Mondovi until it scored twice in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Seiling carried 11 times for a team-high 75 yards, and Max Knapmiller added 53 yards on 12 attempts.