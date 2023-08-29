Some football teams set forth grandiose goals of championships and hardware.

Lewiston-Altura is keeping things simple this season.

“We want to hit people this year, we don’t want to get hit,” senior lineman Levi Oevering said.

Last season was a tough one all-around for the Cardinals, going a winless 0-9 with an average margin of defeat of 37.6 points, all while seeing many of their starters getting injured.

While that was certainly a bitter pill to swallow in the moment, it gave experience to plenty of younger players and has put a chip on the shoulder of the returners that should be a benefit to L-A this fall.

Entering his 18th season at the helm, head coach Brent Olson has led his share of rebuilding seasons before. He knows that the key is not to aim for unrealistic goals, but ones the kids can achieve.

“If we win any games, that’s improvement,” Olson said. “There were too many games last year that were 60-6, 48-nothing. Being in those games and feeling like we have a chance to win at the end, that’s really what we’re striving for.”

The first reason to believe the Cardinals will improve has to do with the team’s schedule.

Lewiston-Altura was moved to a new district for this upcoming season in a statewide shuffle by the MSHSL, leaving behind juggernauts like Chatfield and Caledonia and moving to the same district as Cotter and Rushford-Peterson, which is much more on the same level as the enrollment-shrinking L-A.

Though the Cardinals will still face off against Chatfield and Caledonia in Class AA in the postseason, Olson expects that in the next season or two, L-A will drop to Class A after narrowly missing the cutoff this year.

The other reason for Cardinals fans’ optimism is the experience level of the team.

With injuries to veterans forcing sophomores and freshmen onto the field last fall, Lewiston-Altura only loses one of their starters from last year’s playoff game against Caledonia.

“They’re experienced and ready to flip the script from last year,” senior defensive end Owen Sommer said.

Seniors Sommer and Oevering have been key starters over multiple seasons in the trenches for the Cardinals, but L-A has a team predominantly made up of juniors and sophomores with just five seniors on the squad.

Juniors Carter Cady and Eli Jensen will be back after playing key roles at the skill positions for the Cardinals last season as well.

While a strong running game will still be a focal point for the L-A offense, as it has been for many years, this year Olson is hoping to keep other teams guessing a bit more than in past seasons.

“Last year, teams could load up the box and it gave us trouble. Now were trying to show we can throw a little bit more,” Olson said.