After finishing one win away from the WIAA Division 7 state finals the past two seasons, the bar has been raised for the Cashton High School football program.

While ninth-year coach Jered Hemmersbach remembers some of the less successful times, like an 0-9 campaign in his fourth season in 2018, many of his players have seen nothing but success in a three-year stretch with a 28-5 record.

So that bar has been rising each time the team gathers for a new season.

“They don’t know what it’s like to have a losing season,” Hemmersbach said. “But you’ve got to work at it to maintain that level. That’s the challenge from our coaching staff, how do you keep these guys hungry and motivated.”

Unlike last season, when the Eagles returned the vast majority of their starting lineup, this year’s squad is more of a blank slate.

The team’s biggest losses are offensive lineman Zack Mlsna and running back Colin O’Neil, with the former now playing for the University of Wisconsin and O’Neil at UW-La Crosse. However, a plethora of other seniors have since departed as well and the players that return are excited for the opportunity to battle for that void in playing time.

“It’s been fun, a little extra pep for everybody getting a shot to claim some of those open positions,” Hemmersbach said. “We probably had our best offseason in the weight room since I’ve been here. Guys know there’s a spot.”

A few of those spots will be filled by players that saw some time last year, but will have a bigger role this fall.

Senior Ethan Klinkner was second on the team with 537 yards rushing and seven touchdowns last fall and also was second on the team with 54 tackles at linebacker. Senior Connor Butzler was the team’s top receiver with nine catches for 221 yards and two scores, and both will be key players again this season.

Another trio of returners that will play a big role all share one thing in common with their head coach — their last name.

Seniors Brett and Brady Hemmersbach are twins, the sons of Jered, and their cousin senior Noah Hemmersbach will all see increased roles on offense this season, with Brady shifting to quarterback while Brett and Noah rise up the depth chart at running back and receiver, respectively.

Brett, Brady and Noah also saw significant time on defense, and will again this season. Brett is a proven playmaker where the Eagles need him after rushing for seven touchdowns, catching a TD pass and turning three turnovers into touchdowns as a junior.

Last fall, the Eagles went 7-0 in Scenic Bluffs Conference play to win the program’s first outright conference title since 1998. They shared the championship with Bangor in 2021. The three-peat bid will not be a cakewalk, as perennial powerhouse Bangor will always be tough to topple, though Cashton has won the past two meetings between the pair of rivals for its first back-to-back wins since 2000.

Cashton’s players and coaches know they will not be able to win forever, but they are confident that they have the ability to keep their streak alive.

“They’re all smart enough to know that window closes and it’s hard to get there every year,” Hemmersbach said. “Knowing this is the last with this group of guys to say ‘we have a chance’ does keep them extra motivated.”