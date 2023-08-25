GALESVILLE — Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s football team got off to a good start in their home opener, but things fell apart and Baldwin-Woodville took advantage to beat the Red Hawks 43-7 in a nonconference matchup.

G-E-T (0-2) received the opening kickoff and ran its way down the field in chunks, with junior quarterback Ben Hansen, and junior running backs Max Knapmiller and Kyle Seiling all rushing for first downs in a methodical drive that chewed up plenty of clock and had Baldwin-Woodville (2-0) on its heels.

Knocking on the doorstep of the redzone, the Red Hawks faced a fourth-and-three at the 25-yard line with a shot to kick a field goal to take a lead eight minutes into the game.

Instead G-E-T went for a pass in the end zone, but the ball was underthrown and Blackhawks senior defensive back Colton Hush intercepted it and killed the home team’s momentum.

“A little bit off on the throw, probably would have been a touchdown there, but they defended it well. You could tell they schemed us, our tendencies in the passing game, there’s no doubt about it,” head coach Paul Anderson said.

Baldwin-Woodville efficiently marched down the field on each of its first two drives of the game, both ending in touchdown passes to junior receiver Gavin Sell for a 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Sell caught a third touchdown pass with 45 seconds remaining in the first half, and on all three catches there were G-E-T defenders in the vicinity, only for the 6-foot-3 Sell to overpower the Red Hawks defenders.

“We looked at (him) on film all week. Very good athlete, tall kid. It makes it pretty easy to throw up a jump ball,” Anderson said.

After going down by two scores, G-E-T was able to get its ground game going again, culminating in the team’s first touchdown of the season as Knapmiller punched in a three-yard score to cut it to 14-7 with 5:24 until halftime.

The Blackhawks found the end zone three more times in those final five-and-a-half minutes, taking a commanding 33-7 lead into halftime.

Baldwin-Woodville burned clock on a couple long scoring drives in the second half, scoring a touchdown and kicking a field goal, to finish off the win.

It was a slow-moving second half, as players on both teams were consistently cramping up on a hot and humid night.

The Red Hawks are off to an 0-2 start this year, and started 0-3 last fall as well, and Anderson believes his squad needs to find ways to play better in the late summer games.

“We’ve got to be able to handle the heat. It seems to be a problem in these early games for us,” Anderson said.

The Red Hawks will be back in action next Friday with a 7 p.m. matchup against La Crosse Aquinas at UW-La Crosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex to kick off the Coulee Conference season.

Fall River/Rio 21, C-FC 6

The Pirates (1-1) lost for the first time this season, falling by two scores in a road nonconference game against the Rebels (2-0).