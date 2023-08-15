The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau football team is ready to start another streak.

Last season, under first-year head coach Paul Anderson, the Red Hawks battled through a gauntlet of a schedule to return to the playoffs with a 5-4 regular season thanks to a senior-heavy roster.

Despite a first-round exit in a 49-16 loss to Colby, it was a return to the postseason for the program that is accustomed to being in the playoffs every fall.

From 2003 to 2019, the program only missed the playoffs once with an 11-season stretch from 2003-13 followed by five consecutive years in the postseason from 2015-19. There was no official playoff tournament during the spring season in the 2020-21 school year, and the Red Hawks had a 1-8 record to miss the postseason in 2021.

After fielding a team of 19 seniors last fall, this year’s Red Hawks have 10 seniors. This year’s players are not intimidated by the lack of returning experience, though, as they look to make it back to the postseason again.

“A lot of people know that we lost a lot of seniors, but we’ve got a lot of good guys coming in and we replace their spots pretty well with people that will do just as good, if not better this year,” junior running back Kyle Seiling said.

Last year’s run-heavy Red Hawks offense will need to be totally revamped in the second season under Coach Anderson, with the top four rushers on last season’s squad all gone.

Running backs Nate Schindler, Warren Stoner and Brady Seiling have all since graduated following a season in which the three-headed monster combined for 2,106 yards and 24 touchdowns on the ground.

Last year’s quarterback Cody Schmitz is gone too, after rushing for 509 yards and eight scores himself to rank fourth on the team. Schmitz, a highly-touted basketball prospect with Division I interest, is focusing on his primary sport this fall instead.

Anderson is looking forward to unveiling this year’s three-back committee, with senior Taylor Haney and juniors Max Knappmiller and Kyle Seiling carrying the load in the backfield after all playing minor roles on last year’s squad.

“I’m excited about all three,” Anderson said. “We’ve got plenty of guys that I feel comfortable for the backs we have in our system.”

At quarterback, junior Ben Hansen will be taking the reins. He had little experience under center as a sophomore, going 0-for-1 with an interception, but the versatile athlete saw some time at linebacker with 18 tackles, including two for a loss.

Hansen, Seiling and Knapmiller are just a few of the many talented juniors in a class that G-E-T believes will give the team a good chance to win each week for the next two years. A new name to look out for in the junior class is linebacker Michael Canton, who moved into the district after starting as a sophomore in the Washington D.C. suburbs last fall and is highly praised by Anderson.

In the trenches, the Red Hawks will have much more of a senior influence.

Cisco Jimenez was an all-Coulee Conference player at both offensive line and defensive line a season ago, and Carter Repaal was an all-conference defensive lineman while also playing tight end.

The Red Hawks also return the Coulee Conference's first-team all-conference kicker in senior Domanick Knott, who is expected to be a special teams difference maker again this fall.

Last season, G-E-T played against three teams that all made it to their respective Divisions’ state title game; Mondovi was a Division 6 runner-up, West Salem was the Division 3 runner-up and La Crosse Aquinas won its second consecutive Division 5 title.

All three teams are on the schedule again this season, with West Salem and Aquinas likely duking it out for the Coulee Conference championship again. Though they each lost big-time playmakers, all will be tough foes again this year.

G-E-T’s players are not afraid of that tough competition, seeing it as an opportunity to get battle-tested during the regular season to prepare for the postseason.

“Those tough teams at the beginning of the year that we play, that will help us for the end of the season,” Seiling said.

“It teaches you adversity, keep working,” Hansen added.