It was a foregone conclusion for Onalaska High School football coach Tom Yashinsky that his team would go for two after scoring with 9 seconds left against Central on Friday.

In fact, it was settled way before that. Not even during the eight-play, 59-yard game-winning drive.

Yashinsky may have called it before his defense even got off the field after Central took a 28-21 lead with four minutes and 15 seconds remaining.

“When we took the ball with whatever time we had left, we had already talked about the two-point play,” Yashinsky said.

The risk was worth the reward with the Hilltoppers converting to win 29-28 and stay perfect in the MVC.

“He’s going to put us in a position to win,” senior wide receiver Isaac Skemp said. “Once he said we were going for two on that, we all knew it was the coach's decision and we had to follow his lead and make a play for him.”

Skemp ended up being the one making that play, making a one-handed grab for the conversion just moments after scoring a 9-yard touchdown. Skemp admitted he didn’t see his number being called again, happening as a second option for senior quarterback Adam Skifton.

In the end, Skifton made the right read…kind of.

“We call it Tebow, it’s a jump pass,” Yashinsky said. “In the huddle I told Adam that if (Ethan) Topolski’s open then hit it and if not throw it outside to one of your big guys.”

Yashinsky laughs.

“Topolski was wide open, so he chose to throw it to Isaac and Isaac made a fantastic one-handed catch. I think Topolski got hung up early and didn’t think he was going to be open. ... I was surprised there wasn’t more pressure on it and Adam would have to throw it under pressure but he had plenty of time.”

While the game might have boiled down to one play, Yashinsky found a way to focus on the little things postgame. The first player he pointed out to his team after the win? Sophomore placeholder Carter Johnson.

Johnson managed to recover from a bobbled snap on the extra point attempt by junior kicker Mallory Meighan after Onalaska’s first touchdown of the fourth quarter. Meighan’s kick was good and it put Yashinsky in a spot where he had options if Central scored again.

“Little things in this game matter and Carter Johnson does a great job holding for us,” Yashinsky said. “He’s a JV running back, not a guy you’d normally think of as a guy holding but he was the kid who knew had to do it. Multiple times this year he’s put the ball on the block this year for Mallory and if that ball on the block Mallory is going to make it.”

The Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-0) have seemed to right the ship from two losses to open the season that Yashinsky linked to inexperienced defense earlier in the week. That defense came away with two critical interceptions and a turnover on downs on Friday to kickstart the offense.

“I’m very proud of the kids and the effort,” Yashinsky said. “The defense did great, played well. Short field here and short field on the interception to help us. Noah Chenault with a big pick, Evan Anderson with a big pick.”

Onalaska is one of three remaining teams with perfect MVC records, the others being Logan and Baraboo. The Hilltoppers host Logan on Friday.