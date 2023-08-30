LA CRESCENT, Minn. — La Crescent-Hokah High School football coach Terry Donovan got a good sense of how locals felt about his football program when he arrived last year.

Lancers senior quarterback AJ Donovan said his dad relayed that to the team by sharing a conversation he had at a car repair shop.

“One of the guys that was working on his truck was like ‘You can’t win in football here, it just hasn’t been that way,” AJ Donovan said. “I think a lot of kids felt that way at first, but when we came in we kind of told them that ‘You guys might want to just win one game, but we’re going to win more.”

The Lancers did just that. After winning four games over their previous five complete seasons — which included a two-year hiatus for low numbers and COVID — La Crescent-Hokah went 5-5 and won its first home playoff game in nine years under a first-year coach.

The tone around football in La Crescent changed in a hurry. Take it from senior wide receiver and linebacker Brady Grupa, who was voted a captain by his teammates despite not playing last season.

“It’s just a whole different feeling,” Grupa said. “Each day you’re walking through the locker room, the halls and football is actually big now in La Crescent.”

“From when we first got out here when I was a freshman, we didn’t want to be out here. We didn’t want to be in the weight room. We wanted nothing to do with football. Now it’s a whole different thing. We want to be grinding and getting better each and every day.”

There was relief when the Lancers finally ended a 21-game losing streak early last season, but soon that hope for winning was replaced with something higher.

“Last year they really just wanted to win a game,” Terry Donovan said. “Our expectations were a little different as coaches but they just wanted to get through and get one win. We know that’s way beyond what they can do and we’re hoping we can build on last year, have some confidence and get better every week.”

Donovan relied heavily on athleticism in his flexbone and option heavy offense with seniors Carter Todd, Logan Deboer and Noah Bjerke-Wieser receiving tons of touches. Todd finished the season with 1,444 all-purpose yards and 16 offensive touchdowns.

Now there’s a new crop of players Donovan sees potential in to succeed with his returning backfield.

“Good players make good coaches,” Terry Donovan said. “We’re returning a lot of athleticism. AJ is back as our quarterback. Jaden George is back as our running back and he’s really looking good.”

AJ Donovan threw for 1,937 yards and 25 touchdowns last season. George rushed for 349 yards and five touchdowns as the Lancers’ second-string tailback.

Grupa is among those Terry Donovan named as potential playmakers at wide receiver along with senior Parker McQuin and juniors Mayes Boyer, Alex Von Arx and Ethan Myhre.

While the offense coach Donovan perfected in 14 years coaching Kasson Mantorville High School found immediate success, it’s the defense the Lancers were still struggling with by season’s end when they lost 67-33 to Cannon Falls in a Section 1AAA semifinal.

The Lancers gave up an average of 49 points per loss in 2022. The coaching staff used the offseason to get back to the basics and believe it will pay off.

“We’re going to be better tacklers, I know that,” Terry Donovan said. “Those guys had a really good camp and a really good scrimmage up at Winona. They understand what (assistant) coach (Bret) Vesel has got them doing in their running to the ball and rallying hard.”

The Lancers open their season at home Friday against Red Wing in a 7 p.m. kickoff.