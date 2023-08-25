It was a strange week for football coaches all around the state.

With the soaring temperatures impacting practice times, many probably felt like everything they found from film in Week 1 would remain a problem in Week 2 because of the lack of opportunity on a normal schedule.

Coaches get like that, you know. Every Monday is the same. So is every Tuesday, every Wednesday and every Thursday.

But as his team practiced indoors on Wednesday, Blugolds coach Tom Lee knew he had to have faith in the kids to learn from a tough loss to Prairie du Chien as they prepared for Onalaska Luther.

His faith paid off as Aquinas scored six first-half touchdowns, ran the ball like it wanted to and created turnovers to give the offense many more chances in a 42-7 nonconference win over the Knights at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Friday.

“I told the guys (Thursday night) that I don’t remember ever feeling so unsettled,” Lee said. “We always want to dot every ‘i’ and cross every ‘t’ and we didn’t have the opportunity to do that.

“I brought them in and said, ‘Guys, I don’t feel great, but I’m betting on you.’ Their response was, ‘We got you.’”

They showed that with a dominant performance that included three touchdowns from junior Kyle White and two more from senior David Malin. The Blugolds (1-1) rushed for 220 yards in the first half and 259 in the game, which was played with a running clock the entire second half.

The Knights (1-1) were limited to 47 total yards in the first half and scored their touchdown when Jackson Kendall connected with Logan Bahr for a 19-yard score in the third quarter.

Senior left tackle Shane Willenbring thought the offensive line just needed a little more time, and he liked the reaction that followed a 16-12 loss to the Blackhawks that only included around 100 rushing yards.

“We were more aggressive and more comfortable with what we were doing,” the South Dakota State commit said. “We got out to the (practice) field when we could, but we were able to fix some things.”

White said intensity was the most important change to the list, and he felt that in just about every aspect of the game. The aggressive play that Willenbring mentioned was part of that.

The Blugolds even scored a touchdown on the very first snap of the game when quarterback Walter Berns connected with Malin on a quick screen that resulted in a 67-yard run to the end zone.

It was called back due to an illegal block, but it still provided a spark that instead started a 12-play drive that ended with Malin instead scoring from the 2.

“We weren't ourselves last week, and we were tonight,” said White, who has four touchdowns this season and rushed for 139 yards — all in the first half — against Luther. “We focused on coming out with intensity on the first snap.

“Energy level was a big thing for us.”

The Blugolds showed the same energy defensively and pulled away from Luther with a string of three touchdowns in a span of 2 minutes, 39 seconds in the second quarter.

White started it with a 1-yard run for a 20-0 lead with 10:50 on the clock. A Brady Lehnherr interception and return set up a 2-yard scoring run for White to make it 26-0 just 20 seconds left. A Tony Miller interception on a tipped ball followed, and Malin later turned that into a 24-yard touchdown run for a 34-0 advantage with 8:11 left in the half.

Logan Becker caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Thornton to finish the Aquinas scoring on the final play of the first half.