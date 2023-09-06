With the forecast in the MVC not so clear after three weeks of football, the one thing that’s obvious is that it’s far from predictable.

After going 4-6 last season and losing four of its first five games, Central High School is the only undefeated team left in the conference after a 21-6 win over Reedsburg last week.

A team that couldn’t catch a break last season heads into September on the cusp of matching last year’s win total and becoming a bonafide contender in the conference. All while coach Mitch Olson says the RiverHawks (3-0, 1-0) are still figuring things out as they head into Friday’s home game against Onalaska (1-2, 1-0).

“It’s always easier to learn after a win,” Olson said. “We’re still cleaning up some of the same mistakes we were making last year after three games. It just feels a little better and easier to handle after three wins.”

Onalaska is also, admittedly, figuring it out. The Hilltoppers started with a pair of nonconference losses to West Salem and Medford after going undefeated in the regular season and winning the MVC outright in 2022.

If the Hilltoppers are going to repeat as conference champions, it’s not going to be done in the same dominating fashion as it was when they advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals.

“There was a wake-up call for some guys that this is definitely a new group and a new team,” Yashinsky said. “We’re going to have to find our own identity. You can’t stand around and think about who’s going to make a play because that group graduated.”

The RiverHawks host the Hilltoppers at Roger Harring Stadium at Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex in a 7 p.m. kickoff with the winner getting at least a share of an early lead in the conference standings.

CENTRAL’S STRONG START

Defense has been stout for the RiverHawks in their first first 3-0 start to a regular season since 2013 — besides the COVID-stricken spring of 2021. Central shutout Eau Claire North in their season opener and held Reedsburg to six points after allowing 28 in last year’s meeting.

Senior linebackers Neil Kleinertz and Antoine Hardie lead the team in tackles but it’s the group in front of them that Olson said is making the biggest difference.

“We still have plenty of stuff we want to clean up but we’re really happy with how our defensive line is playing,” Olson said. “We’ve got six different kids rotating in on the defensive line and we really like where each of those kids are at right now. We’re not where we need to be yet, but we’re happy with how those boys are setting the line of scrimmage.”

Junior defensive lineman Kaedan Apuan has been the standout member of the group, entering Friday with 10 tackles and four sacks.

On offense, junior running back Gavin Shepard and junior quarterback Jude Alvarado have each found a rhythm over the past three weeks. Shepard is averaging just shy of 100 rushing yards per game. Alvarado has five touchdowns and no turnovers.

“Gavin’s a really good strong runner,” Olson said. “His skill set fits our offensive run game quite well and Jude does a great job in the run game too. It’s nice when they want to load the box a little bit that we’ve got some receivers on the outside that Jude does a good job getting the ball to.”

SIMPLIFY TO SUCCEED

The major hurdle Yashinsky has faced this year is preparing his defense filled with new starters. Problems emerged in the Hilltoppers’ game against Medford, where 562 rushing yards in a 52-35 loss.

The problem against Medford was alignment, with Yashinsky saying his team was out of position on more than half of its plays. The answer was going back to basics.

“It was on us that we put more expectations on our kids than what they could handle,” Yashinsky said. “We learned, we simplified, and I think we have a good plan going forward of how we’re going to handle it.”

“We simplified our practice plan where it’s 30 to 40 minutes of fundamental alignment and assignment rather than getting into more advanced stuff. We said ‘If we can’t do what we’re doing then we better do the little things right and start over.’”

Yashinsky’s defense may have gone back to the drawing board but he believes his offense has taken a step forward in large part thanks to the play of his offensive line. Junior running back Cameron Cornett was able to run for 113 yards and a touchdown in the Hilltoppers’ 35-16 win over Holmen last week.

“We just have an offensive line that’s very coachable and physical,” Yashinsky said. “It’s a group that spent the entire offseason in the weight room and it shows. We’re finally able to run the ball and they’re excited to finally be able to do that. It’s a group we were excited about coming into the year.”

While the running game is gaining steam, it’s the senior quarterback Adam Skifton who’s benefited the most. Skifton has completed 69.4% of his passes this season for 814 yards and nine touchdowns, including five against Medford.

“Skifton’s really good so we’ll have to find a way to take care of him,” Olson said. “We’re not going to be able to stop him. He’s going to play a very good game and we expect that. When we have the opportunity to make plays we need to be able to make them.

“Their offense with the coaching they have, you’re not going to be able to go out and just shut them down.”