The Logan High School football team made sure the Reedsburg's turnovers were killers in an MVC game at Swanson Field on Friday.

The Rangers recorded three interceptions and recovered three fumbles on the way to a 27-12 victory over the Beavers that was another step forward from last week's one-sided win over Sparta.

Logan (2-2, 2-0) has followed up two difficult losses with two rather comfortable victories over conference foes and should feel pretty good heading into next week's showdown at Onalaska (2-2, 2-0).

"Those are big plays," Logan coach Casey Knoble said of the turnovers. "We kind of new what their game plan was going to be, and they were tough to stop.

"We didn't want to abandon what we were doing and give up a big play. We wanted to force them to chew up and chew up and, hopefully, make a mistake. They made a few."

Senior Johnny Leaver rushed for two touchdowns, passed for another and intercepted two passes.— one in each half — to lead Logan.

He carried 18 times for 94 yards and scored on runs of 10 and 3 yards in the second half after connecting with Nick Joley on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the first half.

Junior Bradley Check carried 19 times for a team-high 129 yards and scored on a 5-yard run that gave the Rangers a 21-6 lead with 5 minutes, 53 seconds left in the third quarter.

That duo was too much for the Beavers (1-3, 0-2), who couldn't overcome the turnovers.

Hudson Davis, Kobe Szafran and Christian Parcher all recovered fumbles for Logan, and Joley recorded the other interception.

"That's what we were looking for," Leaver said of the turnovers. "We were looking for ways to capitalize on their mistakes, and when the fumbles were on the ground, we had guys there because we all rallied to the ball.

"Our coverages were good, and we were in the right place at the right time. I don't think that's luck, I think that's hard work that created the luck for us."

Reedsburg hung around, though, and was within 8-6 after Hunter Abbott touchdown run with 8.1 seconds left in the first half. The Beavers tried to tie the game, but the run was stopped.

A second touchdown drive was mounted in the third quarter, and Abbott threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Horkan to get within 21-12 with 2:01 on the clock. The Beavers again went for two, but Joley tipped an Abbott pass as it sailed into the end zone.