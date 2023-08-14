Johnny Leaver showed a lot of people a lot of things during his junior season as quarterback of the Logan High School football team.

He was effective as a passer and as a runner and genuinely improved each time he took the field.

Leaver rushed for 884 yards and 10 touchdowns and passed for 840 yards and seven touchdowns last fall as a consistent two-way threat for defenses. Whether that balance remains or is shifted, Leaver showed that the Rangers can rely on him for what they need to get back to the WIAA playoffs.

“I think he’s going to be a more consistent thrower after what we’ve seen in summer 7 on 7s,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “Last year was his his first as a quarterback, so everything was a little mechanical, especially with throwing.

“He’s a more natural runner, but I think he has a better understanding of the windows we’re trying to hit with our passing game.”

Leaver said he worked a lot on that passing game over the summer, mixing it in with baseball responsibilities. Throwing was improved during practices with Logan receivers, but there were other aspects of his game that Leaver wanted to focus on.

“For me, I really wanted to focus on speed,” he said. “I thought I lacked in breakaway speed last year. I also wanted to put on some muscle and improve my footwork.”

The hope may be to cut back — at least a little — on Leaver’s average of 17 carries per game, and that can happen if what Knoble has seen translates to the game field.

Senior receiver Nick Joley was part of those throwing practices, and he said he concentrated on becoming a better rout-runner as timing with Leaver was developed. Joley caught 17 passes for 303 yards (17.8 yards per reception) and three touchdowns.

“A lot of summer work,” Joley said of the process. “Ran a lot of routes, and I think that will show in the season.”

Junior Jacob Hackbarth will also be part of the growth in the passing game if it happens. Hackbarth wasn’t targeted often, but he did tie Joley for the team lead with three touchdown catches.

“We definitely want to be balanced, and I think we can have that balance around Johnny when teams key on him, which they will,” Knoble said. “Between Bradley (Check), Joley, Hack, Danil (Roberts) and (Lucas) Eilertson, I like those pieces.”

Leaver’s ability to expand the running game will also depend on Check, a junior running back who moves into the spot as a featured part of the offense after contributing as a sophomore.

Check’s primary contribution as a sophomore came at linebacker, and he will remain there to help form that group. But senior Eli Reynolds had 143 carries last season, and those will have to go be absorbed somewhere.

“He’s a powerful back and a good runner,” Leaver said of Check. “He runs the ball hard, and I think he’ll help us cut back on some fumbling trouble we had last year.

“He’s very versatile. He’s played quarterback in the past, and he can catches passes, so there are lot of things he can do to help us stay creative on offense.”

In a common theme across the roster, all of those players will hold down primary defensive roles, too. The Rangers have a participation total in the 50s, which means the luxury of using key players in one spot doesn’t exist.

“I don’t think it will be a problem for us, though,” Joley said. “We will have a lot of well-conditioned guys who can play both ways.”

Check will stick at linebacker after leading the Rangers with 100 tackles last season. He made 11 of those behind the line of scrimmage.

“It’s about instinct,” Check said about playing linebacker. “I’m not 6-1, 245 and all muscle. It’s feel, it’s intensity, and you just have to get after it.”

Eilertson and Roberts combined for 102 stops and 11 for loss in addition to recovering three fumbles. Roberts also made four field goals last season to provide another option if the offense stalls near the end zone.

They should be the headliners on that side of the ball for a team that held just one opponent to less than 20 points in a game last season.

“Our biggest job is to find ways to get breaks for guys,” Knoble said. “We need the younger guys to step up and grow up fast to get on the field for us so that we can make some good rotations.

“I think that’s one of the things where I don’t know if we had all the pieces to do that (before).”