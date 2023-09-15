ONALASKA — Noah Chenault ran to his right and took the pitch from quarterback Adam Skifton.

The junior hadn’t carried or passed the ball all night, and he now had the option to do either as the Onalaska High School football team faced a one-point deficit against Logan with 2 minutes, 9 seconds remaining in the game.

Skifton had just rushed for a touchdown and instead of trying to tie the game for the fifth time, Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky put the ball in Chenault’s hands with everything on the line.

He thought he had a chance to run to the end zone, but he instead saw senior Michael McMahon — a tight end with no catches this season — get some separation across the goal line. As the pass fell into McMahon’s hands, Onalaska’s student section exploded.

For the second week in a row, the Hilltoppers used a two-point conversion after a late touchdown to win an MVC game. The Rangers did put together a drive that allowed them an attempt as a 29-yard field goal, but it was no good, and first-place Onalaska held on for a 36-35 victory on Friday.

“I saw him open, so I threw it,” Chenault said. “I knew he was going to be open, and I just let it go.”

The conversion gave the Hilltoppers (3-0, 3-2) sole possession of first place and a second consecutive victory with the help of a late touchdown. McMahon’s catch gave Onalaska its first lead of the game.

“There was a lot of pressure, and you really feel it out there,” said McMahon, whose team beat Central 29-28 last week on a conversion pass from Skifton to Isaac Skemp with 7 seconds on the clock. “I just had to take a couple of deep breaths, calm down and make the play.

“That’s a special two-point play for us.”

It’s also a very new play. Quarterbacks coach Mitch Neubauer first discussed it with Yashinsky this week.

“He came up to me on Tuesday or Wednesday and said, ‘I have a two-point play for you,’

“Then he described it, and we put it in Thursday and repped it twice (on Friday). I almost didn’t have the guts to call it, but we went with it, and Noah threw a great pass to Michael, and it’s Michael’s first game playing tight end after being banged up.”

The Rangers controlled the action to that point because its running game couldn’t be stopped.

Logan (2-1, 2-3) rushed for 255 yards and had 394 total yards in a game it led on five occasions.

Onalaska couldn’t stop junior Bradley Check, 188 yards, one touchdown run, one touchdown pass) or senior Johnny Leaver (108 yards, three touchdown runs), and Check threatened to make McMahon’s catch meaningless when he ran for 34 yards on the first play of Logan’s final possession.

Check carried five times for 48 yards and completed two passes — the second covering 11 yards and giving the Rangers the ball at the Onalaska 12-yard line with 5.1 seconds left. Logan brought out Danil Roberts for an attempt at a 29-yard field goal, but he slipped a big while kicking, and the attempt was no good.

“Bradley made some great runs (on the final possession), and everybody played so hard,” Logan coach Casey Knoble said. “We put ourselves in the position we wanted to be in. If I had that option again, I’d do it again.

“Danil is a great kicker. He just slipped a little bit and missed it. That’s the way it goes sometimes.”

Skifton, who completed 15 of 24 passes for 204 yards and three touchdowns, brought the Hilltoppers straight down the field to tie the game four times, but he made some very significant plays the final time the Hilltoppers had the ball.

He escaped two defenders in the backfield to avoid negative yards and turn the play into a 7-yard gain on the opening play. Skifton later pulled the ball down and made a 13-yard run to move the ball to the Logan 35.