ONALASKA — The Onalaska Luther High School defensive line had been close to blocking a New Lisbon punt early in Thursday’s Scenic Bluffs Conference opener.

But when the Knights had the Rockets pinned at their own 11-yard line and facing a fourth-and-9 snap on the second play of the fourth quarter, Luther coaches decided to back off on an aggressive punt block.

“We called off the hard block and just went with ,’If it’s there, take it’ approach,” Luther coach Jeff Komay said of a situation where his team held a one-point lead and shot at very good field position. “Credit to Micah Schiebel on that one.”

Schiebel pushed his 6-foot-4 frame toward the end zone and threw both arms up as the football was kicked.

He didn’t get all of it, but he got enough of it to limit its advancement to the 15 Jack Schmeling was there to recover the ball and turn it into a touchdown that provided the final points in a 20-13 victory.

The Knights (2-1, 1-0) used big plays — offensively and defensively — in the second half to control the game. And while only a couple of those plays led to points, they allowed Luther to hand New Lisbon (2-1, 0-1) its first loss of the season.

Schmeling, a junior, scored all three touchdowns for the Knights, who made the Rockets work for every yard they gained in the second half.

“I got jammed up early, and I was in a good position after the block,” Schmeling said. “Typically, our rule is that if it goes past the line of scrimmage to fall on it.

“But I saw that ball bounce, and I knew I could run it in for the touchdown.”

Schmeling, who rushed for 57 yards on 15 attempts, recovered the ball near the New Lisbon sideline and scooted to the end zone with little contact for his third touchdown of the night.

Schmeling also scored on a 2-yard run early in the second quarter and a 1-yarder to cap a 66-yard touchdown drive that started the second half.

Junior teammate Landon Bryant rushed for 86 yards, and junior quarterback Jackson Kendall completed 9 of 16 passes for 179 yards and used 6-7 senior receiver Logan Bahr (4 catches, 81 yards) well in the passing game.

Kendall completed a 39-yard pass to senior Eli Krause to set up Schmeling’s first touchdown and a 33-yarder to Synclair Byus to set up the second. All of Bahr’s catches went for first downs.

