ONALASKA – The Onalaska Luther High School football team wanted – no, it needed – a good defensive performance when it opened the Scenic Bluffs Conference portion of its schedule against New Lisbon on Thursday.

The Knights were lit up by an Aquinas offense that scored 42 points in the first half during Week 2, and needed to find a way to bounce back against a team that won its first two games of the season.

That mission was certainly accomplished during a 20-13 victory that felt like much more than a one-score difference between the teams.

Luther (2-1, 1-0) was there to pressure and hit the Rockets (2-1, 0-1) on every snap and used just about everyone on the field to male it happen. New Lisbon did manage a few big plays, but if the gain wasn’t huge, it seemed like it was nothing or worse.

“What a bounce-back game because we really needed it,” Luther coach Jeff Komay said. “Aquinas took us to the woodshed and has a great program, and they had their bounce-back game against us.

“We stressed all week that we needed to learn from our mistakes and move on, and our defense really came to play this week.”

The effort began with the first play of the game, but the Knights seemed especially dominant in the second half.

New Lisbon gained just 99 yards after halftime but had 88 of them on its first possession, which resulted in a touchdown that got them within 14-13.

“We had to shut down their outside run game,” Komay said. “And we were waiting all night for the screen pass, and I think we broke up every one we tried. That was a big key for us.”

Luther recorded tackles behind the line of scrimmage four times in the second half and Micah Schiebel’s blocked punt was returned by Jack Schmeling for a touchdown. Eighteen of the Rockets’ final 19 plays were held to gains of 2 yards or less.

“With the tight stances that they have we went for more of an outside approach,” said Schmeling, who scored all three touchdowns and tied for the team lead with 10 tackles. “We were calling more b-gap blitzes, but their draw was killing us (early), and that’s a b-gap run, so we had to shut that down.”

Of the Rockets’ 99 second-half yards, 44 came on a run that Jacob Cox bounced to the outside. That was later followed up with a 28-yard pass completion from Brayen Morey to Evan Macrafic. That play came on a fourth-and-22 from the 30, and the catch was an incredible one made in the middle of double coverage.

Morey also completed a 32-yard pass to Macrafic on a fourth-and-24 snap during New Lisbon’s final possession, but the Knights shut things down from that point on. Those three plays accounted for 104 yards, meaning the Rockets lost 5 on their other 24 in the second half.

Teammate Landon Bryant also had 10 tackles, and senior Logan Bahr was able to get in the backfield and disrupt a couple of Morey’s passes.

Junior Elijah Potoracke and Ian Bass helped the Knight put an exclamation point on the performance with big plays after New Lisbon took possession for an attempt to tie the game with 5 minutes, 24 seconds remaining.

Potoracke made a stop for a 2-yard loss on second down, and then blew up an attempted run to allow teammates to make another stop for a 3-yard loss after a penalty gave New Lisbon a first down. Bass dropped Morey for an 11-yard loss on a sack on that same drive.