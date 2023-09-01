ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team was determined to run the ball in Friday night's MVC opener against visiting Holmen.

The Hilltoppers averaged 284 passing yards in season-opening losses to West Salem and Medford, so they figured they'd try something new against a rival as both teams searched for their first victory of the season.

Onalaska's revamped approach -- whether it was for just this game or beyond -- worked in a 35-16 victory over the Vikings (0-3, 0-1).

Junior running back Cameron Cornett carried 27 times for 113 yards and a touchdown, and quarterback Adam Skifton passed for three touchdowns and rushed for another as Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky challenged his offensive line to control the game.

"We made things look easy sometimes last year, but winning is hard," Yashinsky said. "We needed our guys to believe in themselves and believe that they could go out there and do it, and I think this is one of those moments where I hope they go, 'We can do this.'"

Cornett and senior left tackle Sam Bossman were thrilled with the decision. After senior running back Brady Kuhn went down with an ankle injury in Week 1, Cornett was really only used sporadically as Skifton and receivers Brodie Mickschl and Evan Anderson took center stage.

That passing trio is always going to be a factor, but Bossman and his teammates up front paved the way for Cornett to carry 27 times for 113 yards. Onalaska's first drive went 56 yards on nine plays and resulted in a touchdown. Seven of those plays were running plays, and Skifton ended it by reaching the end zone from the 3.

"Cam came out of his shell," Yashinsky said. "We put some more gap scheme in this week because he's not a zone guy as much as he is a get downhill and run counter power. We've got that in the playbook for him.

"The game plan was what you saw. Let's line up and see if we can run the ball."

Bossman said the team was excited for the challenge to run the ball more.

"On Monday, coaches said we were going to catch them off guard a little bit and run the ball," he said. "We executed and expected to be able to execute from practice through the game."

While Onalaska dominated early with touchdown drives on its first two possessions, Holmen found a way to come back. A 54-yard drive stalled at the Onalaska 11-yard line, and Gavin Davis kicked a 28-yard field goal.

The Vikings' next two possessions resulted in touchdown runs for Dalton Thienes and Noah Ertz, and the 4-yard by Ertz gave Holmen a 16-14 lead with 4:51 left in the first half.

"There was a lot of game left," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of his team surviving Onalaska's first two scoring drives. "It wasn't something we could win in one play, and we had to establish something.

"We took the points on the first one just to get something, and then we finished the next two. For us, it's about getting a whole game in."

The Vikings were probably hurt most by a fumble on their first possession of the third quarter. It followed a 56-yard kickoff return by AJ Alesch and took place inside Onlaska's 30.

The Hillttoppers pounced on it and turned it into a 78-yard touchdown drive that took 7 minutes, 26 seconds off the clock and ended with Cornett's touchdown run for a 28-16 lead with 3:38 left in the third. Cornett carried six times for 20 yards on the drive.