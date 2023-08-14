Mother nature could not put a damper on the excitement from the first day of the 2023 high school football season.

With temperatures in the mid 60’s a steady drizzle falling throughout the morning, and expected to continue throughout the day, it felt more like a midseason game than the first day of practice. In fact, longtime Winona head coach John Cassellius speculated it is the coldest opening day he has seen.

For the four Winona-area football teams, there is plenty to be intrigued by as the season gets under way.

To start, each team saw their district shaken up.

Winona is in a five-team grouping, still playing against Byron, Faribault and Kasson-Mantorville, with Austin joining the group as Stewartville, Mankato East, Red Wing and Albert Lea depart.

Lewiston-Altura, Blooming Prairie and Goodhue are leaving their prior district to join a new nine-team group that features Cotter, Rushford-Peterson and most of those two schools’ prior division foes.

At both Winona and Rushford-Peterson, last season was fairly successful with one playoff win apiece and identical 7-3 records. Each program has had recent deep playoff runs to U.S. Bank Stadium, though, so the bar is set high.

This season’s Winhawks and Trojans will be replacing a plethora of key seniors at important positions, but each has some promising playmakers that are back and a handful of underclassmen that should seize their new roles.

At Cotter and Lewiston-Altura, fans will be hoping for a rebound season.

The Ramblers went 1-7 overall last fall, but with just one senior on last year’s squad, there is potential for a more experienced group to improve this season.

The Cardinals had a rare down year, going winless at 0-9 in a brutally difficult district that included perennial powerhouse Caledonia and a Chatfield squad that made the state finals back-to-back years. With their change of scenery, and a very young team getting a year older, there is plenty of reason to believe the team bounces back.