The Aquinas High School football team continued to march through its Coulee Conference competition, winning 47-0 against Black River Falls on Friday night at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

On just 30 plays, the Blugolds (4-1, 3-0) managed 14 first downs and 347 total yards of offense. Aquinas entered the week ranked seventh in the Associated Press Wisconsin State Small Division poll.

Quarterback Jacob Thornton finished with five touchdowns and 214 yards on just seven completions. His primary target was wide receiver Logan Becker, who had three catches — all touchdowns — for 135 yards. His longest play of the night was a 75-yard catch and run that brought the game to its eventual final score.

Brady Lehnherr got in on the act as well, throwing a 22-yard touchdown pass to Jaedan Silcox in the second quarter.

David Malin rushed for a team-high 62 yards on what was a lighter night for the run game. Aquinas had 19 carries — spread amongst eight players — for 121 yards.

Westby 47, Arcadia 6

ARCADIA — Blake Sutton shined for the Norseman (5-0, 3-0) in their road win over the Raiders (2-3, 0-3), throwing for two touchdowns and running for another.

Sutton finished with 151 passing yards and 74 rushing yards. Andrews Stakson and Lucas Bendel each had touchdown catches for Westby. Rhett Stenslien ran the ball 12 times for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Westby’s defense had a banner night as well, highlighted by a 30-yard interception return touchdown by Chase Bendel in the third quarter. Arcadia was held to minus 8 rushing yards.

West Salem 17, Altoona 6

ALTOONA, Wis. — Juniors Luke Baginski and Trevor Arentz scored one touchdown apiece, and junior Evan Noel kicked a 24-yard field goal as the Panthers (2-3, 2-1) won their second game in a row.

Baginski scored on a 7-yard run in the first quarter, and Arentz added a 9-yard scoring run in the third to produce the final score. Noel’s field goal gave West Salem a 10-0 lead early in the third quarter.

Baginski carried 18 times for 141 yards, and Arentz added 83 yards on 20 attempts. Senior Tamarrein Henderson caught one pass for 49 yards for the Panthers, who allowed the Railroaders just 165 total yards.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 39, Brookwood 6

BANGOR — The Cardinals (5-0, 3-0), who are ranked fourth among schools in the Small Division by The AP, had complete control of the ground game on both sides of the ball in their win against the Falcons (1-4, 0-3).

Bangor finished with 323 rushing yards with four of their five touchdowns coming on the ground. Sam Cropp led the charge with 15 carries for 154 yards and three touchdowns. Chase Horstman had 11 carries for 117 yards and a touchdown.

Nolan Michek found Landon Phillips for a 14-yard touchdown pass on one of just three pass attempts.

On the other hand, Brookwood was held to minus 5 rushing yards and just 66 yards of total offense. Falcons receiver Wyatt Maurhoff was one of the team’s few bright spots with six catches for 59 yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Cashton def. Necedah

The Cardinals forfeited this game to the Eagles (5-0, 3-0), who are third in the state’s Small Division of The AP state rankings.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 20, Eleva-Strum 8

MELROSE — The Mustangs (2-3, 2-1) ran wild on the Cardinals with Jackson Blaken leading the charge with 157 rushing yards.

Blaken scored the game’s first points on a three-yard touchdown run in the first. After Eleva-Strum tied the game, Blaken scored a nine-yard touchdown to give Melrose-Mindoro the lead for good. Eric Herzberg recovered a fumble and returned it four yards to seal the game in the fourth quarter.

Blaken had the majority of the Mustangs 217 rushing yards while also finishing with 29 of the team’s 35 receiving yards.

Blair-Taylor 28, Augusta 6

AUGUSTA, Wis. — The Wildcats (2-3, 2-1) picked up their second straight win heading into a showdown next week with first-place Pepin/Alma.

SWC

Platteville 21, Prairie du Chien 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — After entering the contest averaging close to 27 points per game, the Blackhawks (3-2, 1-2) were shutout by the Hillman and held to just 128 yards of offense.

Prairie du Chien quarterback Abe Amundson went 11-for-21 for 65 yards and two interceptions. His counterpart from Platteville on the other hand, TJ Pink, finished with 252 yards and a pair of touchdown passes.

Drew Hird led the Blackhawks on the ground with 25 rushing yards. Blake Thiry finished with seven receptions for 34 yards.

On defense, Daniel Kurk had two sacks and 3½ tackles for a loss as one of four players to finish the game with eight tackles.

Ridge and Valley-West

De Soto 50, Wonewoc Center/Weston 14

WONEWOC, Wis. — Finn Wrobel threw for five touchdowns and had an 80-yard run in the Pirates (3-1, 1-0) win. Landon Pedretti and Bryce Schultz each had two touchdown catches.

Southeast-White

Caledonia 54, Triton 7

CALEDONIA — The Warriors led 35-0 at the end of the first quarter against the Cobras, then 48-0 at halftime thanks in part to three defensive touchdowns.

Owen Denstad had a 9-yard fumble recovery touchdown in the first quarter and added a 30-yard scoop and score in the second. Lewis Doyle intercepted a Cobras pass and returned it 53 yards for a pick six.

Meanwhile, Ethan Stendel threw three touchdown passes and ran for another to top off the Warriors performance.

Dover-Eyota 44, La Crescent-Hokah 27

LA CRESCENT — What was a one-point game heading into the fourth quarter soon out of reach for the Lancers (0-3, 0-2) in their loss to the Eagles.

Lancers quarterback AJ Donovan had a one-yard touchdown run as time expired in the third to make it 28-27. Donovan went 19-for-29 for 248 yards with an interception.

A pair of touchdown runs by Eagles quarterback Levi Williams in the fourth ultimately finished off the Lancers. Williams threw for 256 yards and three touchdowns on top of 118 rushing yards.

Jaden George rushed for 127 yards for La Crescent-Hokah. Brady Grupa had six receptions for 88 yards.

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 34, Seneca/Wauzeka-Steuben 0

SENECA, Wis. — The Knights were dominant in their road win over the Hornets that was highlighted by a pick six by Caden McCollough.

Luther combined for 279 yards on the ground with Elijah Potoracke (26 yards) and Landon Bryant (44 yards) each scoring touchdowns. Jack Schmeling led the team with 80 rushing yards.