ELROY, Wis. — The Onalaska Luther High School football team put together a two-game win streak with a 29-8 victory over Royall in a Scenic Bluffs Conference game played Friday night.

The Knights (3-1, 2-0) rushed for 149 yards and scored 22 of their points in the second and third quarters after a scoreless first.

Junior Landon Bryant only gained 31 rushing yards, but he scored three touchdowns. Junior Jack Schmeling rushed for a team-high 86 yards on 14 carries.

Junior quarterback Jackson Kendall completed 6 of 12 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown pass to Eli Krause, who had a team-high 46 receiving yards.

Schmeling and David Ries had 13 tackles, and Bryant added 10 to lead Luther’s defensive effort.

New Lisbon 38, Brookwood 12

ONTARIO — The Falcons (1-3, 0-2) allowed 378 rushing yards to New Lisbon in a home loss despite the best efforts of quarterback Brady Hansen.

Hansen went 14-for-27 for 178 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Wyatt Maurhoff and Carter Arbuckle had touchdown receptions for Brookwood while Tim Dewitt led in tackles with 11.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 44, Whitehall 20

BLAIR — The Wildcats (1-3, 1-1) picked up their first win of the season behind a ground attack of 327 rushing yards.

Tavian Shramek led the attack for Blair-Taylor, going for 197 rushing yards and two touchdowns on just 13 carries. Tavian also threw for 168 yards and a touchdown, connecting with Payton Kelly.

Jackson Shramek added two touchdown runs of his own to cap a 111-yard performance. DaVonne Turner led the defense with 13 tackles with Brayden Paulson, Matthew Nehring and Ben Lien all finishing with nine.

C-FC 20, Melrose-Mindoro 13

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Mustangs (1-3, 1-1) came up short in their bid for a second straight victory.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 7

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks (3-1, 1-1) scored 35 points in the second quarter to separate from the Hornets (0-4, 0-2), who scored their only touchdown in the first quarter.

Abe Amundson completed 12 of 16 passes for 220 yards and four touchdowns to lead Prairie du Chien’s offense as it racked up 424 total yards. Junior Blake Thiry caught six passes for 125 yards and three touchdowns.

Thiry caught a 52-yarder in the second quarter to tie the game and added two more scoring catches before halftime. Thiry caught a 19-yarder to make it 21-7 and a 13-yarder with 49 seconds on the clock to make it 35-7.

Deacon Cheesebro rushed for a team-high 73 yards, and Drew Hird and Jeremiah Avery added touchdown runs for Prairie du Chien, which allowed Richland Center’s offense to gain just 88 total yards on 41 plays.

Southeast-White

Caledonia 47, St. Charles 6

CALEDONIA — Running back Owen Denstad had just five carries for the Warriors (2-0, 1-0) but finished with 60 yards and three touchdowns in their blowout home win.

After trading touchdowns to open the game, Caledonia scored 41 unanswered points and led 34-6 by halftime. Quarterback Ethan Stendel went 8-for-12 for 243 yards and a touchdown pass, connecting with Denstad on a 72-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.

Stendel and Owen Staggemeyer each had a touchdown run, as well.

Chatfield 45, La Crescent-Hokah 6

CHATFIELD, Minn. — The Lancers (0-2, 0-1) scored their touchdown in the third quarter in a loss to the Gophers.

Jaden George scored on a 1-yard run that cut Chatfield’s lead to 19-6 with nine minutes left in the third, but the Gophers followed that by scoring the final 26 points.

A.J. Donovan completed 16 of 27 passes for 121 yards, and George carried 16 times for 44, but La Crescent-Hokah was outgained 434-140 in total yards.

Brady Grupa caught seven passes for 46 yards for the Lancers.

Nonconference

Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah 20, De Soto 18

DE SOTO — The Pirates (2-1) were beaten for the first time this season when Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah scored a fourth-quarter touchdown and followed it up with a two-point conversion to break the tie.

Senior Cole Wehling started De Soto off with a fumble recovery that he returned to the end zone, and Austin DeFlorian and Finn Wrobel added touchdown runs later in the second quarter to give the Pirates an 18-12 lead.

DeFlorian scored on a 54-yard run and Wrobel on a 10-yarder. But De Soto failed on all of its conversions to keep the door open for its opponent.

Senior Landon Pedretti had 109 rushing yards and 87 receiving yards for the Pirates.