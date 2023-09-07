CASHTON — The Cashton High School football team, which is ranked third in the Small Division of rankings released by The Associated Press, continued its unbeaten season with a 55-0 nonconference victory over Riverdale on Thursday.

The Eagles (4-0) received a 194-yard passing performance from Brady Hemmersbach, who threw four touchdown passes. Three of those went to Connor Butzler, who had 103 receiving yards.

Brett Hemmersbach added three rushing touchdowns and 71 rushing yards for Cashton, which has shut out three straight opponents.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 49, Necedah 0

NECEDAH, Wis. — The fourth-ranked Cardinals (4-0, 2-0) won a game that was ended at halftime.

Senior Samuel Cropp scored one of Bangor’s five rushing touchdowns, and it came on a 52-yard play. Chase Horstman added a 28-yard TD run, and Gabriel Cropp scored on a run from 5 yards out.

Tanner Wells had a 25-yard scoring run and Bryce Peterson an 86-yarder in a game that Bangor led 35-0 by halftime.

Landon Phillips had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Samuel Cropp returned a punt 52 yards for a touchdown. Sam Crenshaw successfully kicked all seven extra points.