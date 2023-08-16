SPARTA — The Sparta High School football team knows adversity well and understands it’s not always measured by what’s on a scoreboard or in a record book.

The Spartans' record of 1-7 last season doesn’t show just what they had — and continue — to go through.

The team won their season opener against Mauston less than 24 hours after the death of junior JD Olson. Then, injuries started to pile up over the course of a seven-game losing streak.

More heartbreaking news came during the offseason. Senior running back and linebacker Emmett Brooks was one of four players who played defensive snaps in all eight games for the Spartans. Brooks won’t be suiting up for the Spartans after being diagnosed with Leukemia during the offseason.

It’s understandable how the Spartans couldn’t be at their sharpest in 2022. How could they with the passing of Olson and the multitude of injuries? It did, however, put the game coach Adam Dow loves in a new perspective.

“Football is a game where naturally everyone wants to focus on the hitting, the wins and losses, the physicality,” Dow said. “Really what this has really taught me is when adversity comes, when times like this come, when you have deaths and things you never prepare for, it’s all about coming together as a group. Supporting each other and being there for each other.”

“We played Mauston a day after JD’s passing and it was nothing about football. It was about being together and I think the kids realized it. Football is just a game and life is something that hands you curveballs sometimes.”

Among the on-field adversity, no injury was more important or severe than quarterback Thomas Laufenberg, who required two surgeries to repair his meniscus. He was cleared this summer after physical therapy but has been cautious about not overworking himself.

Even with the trepidation, Laufenberg is relieved that the Spartans can have a clean slate to work with starting Friday at Black River Falls.

“Last year was really disappointing,” Laufenberg said. “A lot of guys got hurt. We lost JD This year is going to be tough too since we’re without Emmett. We're still facing adversity, but for the most part I’m excited. We have a lot of young guys, new guys getting started that we get to work with that want to be here and put in the effort to be successful.”

Laufenberg has kept himself busy during the summer with college visits to North Dakota State University and Upper Iowa University. Laufenberg had 638 all-purpose yards in the four games he played as a junior.

The Spartans didn’t look or act like a group that’s down on itself or the situation it faces during the final days of preseason camp. Preparation, after all, is what Dow has preached to his team since his arrival in 2017.

“It’s all about how prepared you are and the time you put in during the offseason,” Dow said. “This year is about controlling what we can control…All of those things are out of our hands. What the kids need to focus on is doing what they can do every single day.”

A playoff team prior to the pandemic, the Spartans have had losing records the last two seasons. Injuries last year were a massive blow to the offensive consistency with five different players getting more than 10 carries but none more than 54. The defense allowed an average of 266.6 rushing yards per game.

There’s not a statistic Dow or any coach can look at to measure how players perform when they’ve just lost a teammate. Or when another gets diagnosed with cancer.

Dow doesn’t need one.

“This team has already shown they can handle adversity,” Dow said. “They’ve handled things they don’t need to handle. Things I wouldn’t wish on my worst opponent. When it comes to the fourth quarter and you need to finish, that adversity comes in handy. It’s about how you can respond and my kids I know can respond well.”