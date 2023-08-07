(Alphabetical order)

ANTOINE HARDIE, sr., LB, Central

He can cover ground and make big plays at big times, and that will be more important for the RiverHawks this season without Boston Brindley around. Hardie was in on 64 total tackles to lead Central as a junior and forced a team-high 5 fumbles while making 4 stops behind the line of scrimmage and sacking the quarterback 3½ times. Hardie holds a scholarship offer from FBS school Troy University.

BRETT HEMMERSBACH, sr., LB/RB, Cashton

A contributor everywhere for the Eagles, who have made two straight trips to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals, but especially on the defensive side of the ball. Hemmersbach finished his junior season with 113 tackles and 3 defensive touchdowns — 2 on fumble returns and 1 on an INT. He intercepted 4 passes and also averaged 9.1 yards per rushing attempt as the team’s secondary threat out of the backfield with 7 TDs.

BRADY KUHN, sr., RB, Onalaska

A consistent yard-gainer who has rushed for 1,446 yards in 20 career games. Kuhn gained 967 yards and scored 18 touchdowns as a junior and played for a team that passed for 200 yards per game. He was kept out of the end zone by just two opponents, scored 3 TDs in a game twice and gained a season-high 149 yards in a Division 3 state quarterfinal win over Rice Lake.

JOHNNY LEAVER, sr., QB/DB, Logan

An outstanding two-way player who gave defenses a credible threat as both a passer and rusher. Leaver completed 57 percent of his passes for 840 yards and 7 touchdowns while throwing 6 interceptions. Three of those picks came in the first game. He also rushed 153 times for 884 yards and 10 touchdowns as a good balance against the talents of Eli Reynolds. The Rangers need good decisions from their leader to compete in the MVC.

LANDON PEDRETTI, sr., WR/DB, De Soto

There won’t be a player in the Coulee Region relied upon more by his team than Pedretti, but he has proven capable of producing in all aspects of the game already. Pedretti caught 36 passes for 547 yards and 9 touchdowns, rushed for 344 yards and 4 touchdowns, threw a 44-yard touchdown pass, intercepted 10 passes and returned 2 kickoffs for touchdowns as a junior. He is a big play waiting to happen in the 8-man game and someone Pirates fans will love to watch.

ADAM SCHMITT, jr., OL,Holmen

A powerhouse center who played a big role as a sophomore — captain, even — as the Vikings turned a disappointing season into one to build upon. A very committed 6-foot, 250-pound participant in the weight room, Schmitt’s responsibilities will only grow as some big, young and talented players join him up front to get Holmen’s option attack off the ground much quicker this fall. He pushes teammates to get better, and that will benefit the Vikings.

ADAM SKIFTON, sr., QB, Onalaska

He was comfortable from the get-go as a junior and turned in a huge performance as the Hilltoppers won the MVC and advanced to the WIAA Division 3 state semifinals. Skifton completed 64.7 percent of his passes for 2,584 yards and 29 touchdowns with just 6 interceptions. Skifton also rushed for 2 touchdowns for an offense that averaged 37.3 points per game and has started picking up Division II recruiting interest.

BLAKE THIRY, jr., TE/DL, Prairie du Chien

An elite competitor in three sports — football, wrestling, track and field — and one of the more dominant players around at the end of last season. Thiry caught 33 passes for 698 yards and 11 touchdowns but had two games of at least 160 receiving yards and two games with 3 TD catches. He also had 9 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 interceptions and 3 forced fumbles for a team that qualified for the Division 5 state semifinals.

SHANE WILLENBRING, sr., OL/DL, Aquinas

A South Dakota State commit on the offensive side, Willenbring has been as important as any skill player in the Blugolds’ two WIAA Division 5 state championships. Willenbring helped Aquinas average 382 total yards per game and had 9 tackles for loss and 4½ sacks during limited time. Willenbring has power, strength, speed and footwork to impact a game on every down he appears on the field.

OWEN ZAHM, sr., TE, Viroqua

It hasn’t been easy to gain attention in Viroqua in recent years, but the 6-5, 230-pounder is doing it as a tight end and defensive end. Zahm caught 31 passes for 328 yards, and 4 of them went for touchdowns for a team that scored 18 all season. He spent the summer at camps hosted by Wisconsin, North Dakota, North Dakota State and Minnesota-Duluth to play a bigger part in Viroqua’s attack.