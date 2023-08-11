As the old football cliché goes, you can’t teach speed. For Tomah High School’s program, it will not need to worry about that.

Even though the Timberwolves will need to replace their starting quarterback, running back and top receiver from a year ago, a pair of speedsters will give them an ace up their sleeve.

“The game has changed where you need to get speed on the field to cover areas, and hopefully get the ball and score,” Tomah coach Joe Protz said. “Having some guys with speed is going to be beneficial to us this year.”

Senior Eli Brown and junior Alex Boyko blew by the competition on the track this past spring, and the duo of receivers are hoping to do the same on the turf this fall.

Brown won the WIAA Division 1 state title in the 100-meter dash and added a third-place finish in the 200. Boyko placed second behind Brown in the 100 at Tomah’s regional meet in Baraboo, Wis., but an injury prevented him from competing in sectionals with a shot at state on the line.

The senior Brown has already committed to play football at Division II Minnesota State-Mankato next year — that took a load off his mind heading into the season — but being a state champion has given him even more of a mental edge.

“It gave me a new outlook because I’m a little bit faster now from my training over the winter,” Brown said. “I guess confidence, knowing I’ll be able to beat this guy on a route or whatnot.”

Last fall, Drew Brookman was the top threat at receiver with 23 catches for 391 yards and three touchdowns. Brown was next up with 16 catches for 156 yards and one score, while Boyko was third with eight catches for 109 yards and one touchdown.

The Timberwolves are still searching for their starting quarterback following the graduation of Tom Hesse a year ago, but returning a pair of speedy receivers should help.

What will help the new quarterback even more is the return of a group of veteran linemen, including seniors Jake Squires and Jake Spiers. More time in the pocket for whoever seizes the role will mean Tomah can stretch the field more easily.

“Anything we can do to make him more comfortable and make a better pass is going to help us a lot…the longer he has in the pocket he can possibly get a deep ball off,” Brown said.

Defensively, Tomah returns its top three in tackles, all linebackers, from a season ago.

Senior Jeffrey Baumgartner led the way last fall with 101 tackles, including six for loss. Senior Mason Downes was next with 64, including three sacks, and junior Bruce Rezin had 50 tackles with seven for loss.

Making sure the team has 11 standout tacklers to limit opposing teams’ explosive plays is going to be key in improving on last year’s 2-7 record.

“That’s going to be a big key for us this year … stopping the big play and being better sure tacklers on the field, that’s our big emphasis here,” Protz said.

It will not be an easy road for the Timberwolves, who will need to battle through a gauntlet in the MVC, with headliners Baraboo and Onalaska probably leading a stacked pack of teams.

As long as the players do not get caught up in looking too far into the future, Protz thinks it will not matter whether the opponent looks tougher on paper.

“One day at a time, one snap at a time, do your job, don’t worry about the bigger things,” Protz said.