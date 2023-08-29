Rushford-Peterson had a good football season last year, but the Trojans’ 7-3 record with one playoff victory paled in comparison to the fall of 2021’s undefeated regular season and trip to U.S. Bank Stadium.

The players that still remain from that state-qualifying squad know that it is no cake walk to try to return to that mountaintop.

“It makes it seem like it’s easy, but you’ve still got to work for it. Literally got to state my first year out on varsity,” junior running back Jonah Bunke said.

Last year’s trio of losses came against district and section foes Fillmore Central and Bethlehem Academy, both teams that played close games against the unbeaten Trojans from the prior fall.

Head coach Davin Thompson takes the blame for those defeats, saying his coaching staff needs to stay patient and avoid taking too many risks against the cream of the crop in Southeast Minnesota.

“I thought we played good defense last year. When we made mistakes, the teams in this district and section are good, so they’re going to make you pay for it. And they did,” Thompson said.

The Trojans lost a handful of important players from last season’s squad.

Quarterback Riley Tesch, jackknife Grady Hengel, who was one of last year’s top rushers and receivers, multi-year star defensive back Dalton Hoel and three of the team’s five offensive linemen are all gone.

However, R-P is not without its share of returners as well.

“We’ve got all the experience we need, we’ve just got to put it to use,” senior receiver Sampson Wilkemeyer said.

Bunke made a big impact as a sophomore last fall, splitting time in the backfield with Hengel and leading the team with 727 rushing yards, finishing second with seven touchdowns. This year, he will be joined in the backfield by Titan Tekautz, who carried the ball a bit last year but will play a larger role this season.

That script will flip on defense, where Tekautz has been a key cog for the past two seasons, and the team’s top tackler a year ago, at linebacker while it is Bunke whose importance from last year will expand this upcoming fall due to graduations.

Junior Caden Johnson will bring some experience to the defensive secondary for the Trojans, while also stepping in as the team’s new quarterback.

As far as players Johnson will be throwing to, the Trojans lost two of their top three in receiving yards and touchdowns from a year ago.

Wilkemeyer was the team’s second option a season ago, catching 16 passes for 360 yards and four touchdowns. Fellow senior Dawson Bunke had just five catches for 54 yards, but two touchdowns.

Thompson believes the duo is primed for a breakout year, particularly Wilkemeyer.

“He can catch the ball, but a lot of those balls went to Grady or Dalton,” Thompson said.

Rushford-Peterson’s district was shaken up this offseason, with Randolph leaving and three teams joining, though none of those additions will be as big as Lewiston-Altura.

The two schools have not faced off on the gridiron since the Cardinals won a 28-27 home game in 2019. Even though it is just a short drive between the nearby foes, prior district maps had the two rarely playing, while both taking long road trips instead.

“We’re following the Lewiston bus two hours to the west to play games, which doesn’t make a lot of sense,” Thompson said, of the old system.

Besides the travel angle, the district switch also allows the pair of communities a shot at the same football bragging rights they have in nearly every other sport.

For the athletes that compete in one of the two schools’ co-op programs, like wrestler Tekautz, the stakes are even higher.

“There’s a lot of talk with the kids from Lewiston. It’s going to be a fun game,” he said.