It is nearly a foregone conclusion that there is plenty of roster turnover in high school sports, with at least a small chunk of each team graduating every season, if not the majority of it.

That is not the case for this fall’s Cotter football team.

With only one senior departing from last seasons’ squad, the Ramblers will field a team that is much deeper and more experienced than just about any in the school’s recent history.

Last season’s Ramblers went 1-7, part of a 4-36 streak over the past five seasons. But hopes are high that this year will be different.

“Even though last year was a tough year, a lot of the schools around here lost players, whereas we haven’t really lost anybody. We’re bringing back our whole team and we’re hoping for a better result this year,” sophomore lineman Kaiden Diaczun said.

Cotter does not just bring back quantity, it brings back quality as well.

Receiver Luke Gardner is back for his senior season, his fourth year on varsity and his third season as the centerpiece of the team’s offense. Gardner is one of the most electric players in Southeast Minnesota, a two-time Winona Daily News all-area first-team recipient that is getting Division II recruiting attention both on the gridiron and on the track.

Last season, Gardner tallied 61 receptions for 807 yards and nine touchdowns, also returning one kick for a touchdown despite the fact many teams tried their best to kick the ball away from him. Also a strong defensive back, Gardner had 25 tackles, including three for loss and one sack, with a team-best two interceptions.

Senior quarterback Jack Spiten returns as well, after throwing for 1,032 yards and 10 touchdowns with 13 interceptions in seven games last fall, earning WDN all-area second-team accolades.

The Ramblers also bring back Diaczun, their top tackler from last season with 38 total, as well as fellow lineman senior Tyler Sturm, who was second on the team in tackles.

Adding in players who return from injuries last year, like senior lineman Brett Biesanz, who missed a handful of games with injuries but was a stellar player when on the field, the Ramblers’ hopes for a good season are not unfounded.

“There’s a lot of experience there, a lot of guys that are really wanting to change the way things have gone the last couple years,” head coach Kyler Sieben said.

Coaching consistency should help Cotter as well.

There have been quite a few coaching changes over the past decade, but Sieben is entering his third year as the head man this fall. Experienced offensive coordinator Eric Speltz is also back on the sidelines after time away, allowing Sieben to spend more of his focus on his defensive area of expertise.

“I think there’s a lot of comfort level and excitement within the coaching staff and that trickles down to the player as well,” Sieben said.

It will not be a simple guarantee to improve on the last few seasons though.

Strong district foes like Fillmore Central and Rushford-Peterson will still stand in Cotter’s way, and after district shakeups, solid programs like Blooming Prairie, Goodhue and Lewiston-Altura will be in the fray as well.

Even if this year ends up not being the year the Ramblers finally turn the corner, it seems like it will happen sooner rather than later as excitement around the program keeps growing.

Numbers have been consistently on the rise in the middle school program over the last few years, and that is finally filtering up to the high school with a large freshman class of football players this season.

For the first time in many years, Cotter’s coaches will not be sweating it out every week as to whether they will have enough junior varsity players to field a team on Thursday nights.

There are also more reserves on the varsity lineup, which is something the veterans like Gardner do not take for granted.

“There was a year we went over to Bethlehem Academy, we had 18 kids and two of them got injured. Now we have the opportunity to have 11 on the field, 30-plus on the sideline,” Gardner said.

It is in part because of Gardner, Spiten and their senior teammates that such program-wide improvements have even happened in the first place.

“They’re all excited, they want to leave the jersey in a better place than they found it,” Sieben said.