The football season is officially beginning in Wisconsin this week, with a pair of Winona-area teams kicking off Friday night at 7 p.m.

Non-Conference Brookwood (0-0, 0-0) at C-FC (0-0, 0-0)LAST YEAR: C-FC went 7-2 in the regular season, then lost in the first round of the playoffs for a 7-3 overall record. Brookwood had a 1-8 record, missing the playoffs.

HISTORY: The two teams have met up in the first game of the season each of the past two seasons, with the Pirates winning 14-6 on the road last year and the Falcons winning 34-14 in Fountain City to start the 2021 season.

NOTEWORTHY: Over the past six seasons, both teams have gone 3-3 in their opening game. The Pirates are looking to make the playoff for the second year in a row this fall, while Brookwood is aiming to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Both teams return veteran squads, with their quarterback and top running back and receiver all returning.

G-E-T (0-0, 0-0) at Mondovi (0-0, 0-0)LAST YEAR: G-E-T was 5-4 in the regular season, losing in the first round of the playoffs for a 5-5 overall record. Mondovi went 8-1 in the regular season, then advanced all the way to the Division 6 state title game, falling to Stratford for a 12-2 overall record.

HISTORY: These two teams have been frequent non-conference foes in the opening week of the season, facing off five times in Week 1 so far in the past decade, with the Red Hawks winning the from 2014-16 and the Buffaloes winning in 2013 and last season.

NOTEWORTHY: Mondovi was one of three state finalists that G-E-T played last season, losing to the Buffaloes as well as Coulee Conference foes West Salem and Aquinas, with only Aquinas winning a state title. The Red Hawks have lost two consecutive season-opening games, but had won seven in a row prior to that. Mondovi has a six-game winning streak in the first game of the season, with its most recent defeat coincidentally coming against G-E-T back in 2016. The Red Hawks are aiming to start the season stronger than they did last fall, losing three in a row to begin the year.