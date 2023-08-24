The second week of the football season will feature G-E-T’s first home game, and C-FC trying to win again, with all games kicking off at 7 p.m. on Aug. 25.

Nonconference

Baldwin-Woodville (1-0) at G-E-T (0-1)THIS YEAR: The Red Hawks started the season with a loss against Mondovi, while the Blackhawks were victorious against Kewaskum in Week One.

HISTORY: These two teams have met up in Week Two for the past two seasons in a row, with B-W winning the past two meetings including a 45-15 home win in 2022. The teams’ only other meeting in the past decade came in 2019, when G-E-T picked up its only loss of the regular season in a 30-24 defeat in Galesville.

SCORING: G-E-T scored zero points and allowed 20 in Week One. Baldwin-Woodville scored 54 while allowing 21 in the first game.

NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T closed out the 2022 regular season with a trio of consecutive wins at home and the Red Hawks look to keep their home winning streak alive. The Red Hawks were not shut out at all last season, with Week One’s shutout loss being the program’s first since 2021. Last year, G-E-T started the season 0-3 and this year’s team has a chance to avoid a similar losing streak to start the season if it wins Friday. Baldwin-Woodville’s offense was a one-man wrecking crew in Week One as senior quarterback Cal Smith threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns, also running for 102 yards and four touchdowns. The rest of the offense accounted for 28 total yards.

C-FC (1-0) at

Fall River/Rio (1-0)THIS YEAR: Both teams won their first game of the year, with the Pirates beating Brookwood and FR/R defeating Parkview/Albany.

HISTORY: The two teams played in Week Two last season for the first time in the past decade, with the Pirates winning 17-0 at home.

SCORING: C-FC scored 40 points and allowed 20 in Week One. The Rebels scored 33 points and allowed 11 in the first game.

NOTEWORTHY: This is the second season in a row in which C-FC and FR/R meet at 1-0. Of the 20 points that C-FC allowed in Week One, only eight points were allowed by the defensive starters as Brookwood scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against Pirates backups. Stopping Fall River/Rio’s rushing attack will be key for C-FC as the Rebels only had two completed passes in Week One, totaling 86 passing yards, while rushing for 290 yards and five scores. C-FC had a balanced offensive attack in the first game, with 110 passing yards and 140 on the ground.