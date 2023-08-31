All six Winona-area teams are officially in action this week, and all of them are on the road as well. It is the first week of the season for the four Minnesota teams, and the two Wisconsin teams will be starting off their conference seasons. Lewiston-Altura’s game will be 7 p.m. Thursday night, while all other games will be kicking off at 7 p.m. Friday.

Coulee

G-E-T (0-2) vs Aquinas (1-1) at UW-La CrosseTHIS YEAR: The Red Hawks have lost both games this season, while the Blugolds won last week following a season-opening defeat.

HISTORY: Aquinas has won each of the past two seasons after the two teams became conference foes, including a 44-22 win in Galesville last fall, but G-E-T won 38-0 at home in a 2019 playoff matchup for a 1-2 mark over the past decade.

SCORING: The Red Hawks are averaging 4.5 points per game offensively, while allowing 31.5 points per game. The Blugolds are averaging 27 per game, while allowing 23 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas won a Division 5 state championship in both of the past two seasons, but stumbled in a 16-12 road Week 1 loss against Prairie du Chien, themselves a state semifinalist in Division 5 last fall. Still, the Blugolds have a 28-2 record over the past two seasons, plus this year’s two weeks. A typically strong running team, G-E-T has not gotten its ground game going yet this year, with 294 total rushing yards through two games this season. The Red Hawks lost their first three games last year, but won five of the remaining six to qualify for the playoffs, so a loss this week would not put an end their postseason hopes.

Dairyland

C-FC (1-1) at Independence/Gilmanton (0-2)THIS YEAR: The Pirates lost last week following a Week One win, while the Indees have lost both of their first two contests.

HISTORY: C-FC has won the past four meetings between the two teams, including a 28-12 game in Fountain City last fall. I/G has not won since a 36-0 road win in 2017.

SCORING: The Pirates are averaging 23 points per game offensively, while allowing 20.5 points per game. The Indees are averaging 0 per game, while allowing 52 per game.

NOTEWORTHY: Independence/Gilmanton is still searching for its first points of the 2023 season, losing shutouts in each of the first two weeks. The Indees are riding a six-game losing streak dating back to midway through last season. C-FC did not lose its first game until Week 8 of last season, but dropped Game 2 last Friday, in part because star senior running back Tanner Schieffer was not able to play due to a leg injury that sidelined him halfway through Week 1.

Skyway

Winona (0-0) at Simley (0-0)LAST YEAR: The Winhawks were 7-3 last year, winning one playoff game before being eliminated. The Spartans went 12-1 en route to a Class AAAA state title, though they did not win their district, losing against Class AAAAA state runner-up Mahtomedi in a Week 7 matchup.

HISTORY: These two teams have not met up in the past decade.

NOTEWORTHY: Winona has been a strong team to start the season lately, winning its past eight debut games, and Simley has been no slouch either with four season-opening wins in a row. The reigning state champion Spartans will be happy to start their title defense at home sweet home, with a 20-2 record on their own turf over the past four seasons.

Mid Southeast East

Lewiston-Altura (0-0) at Goodhue (0-0)LAST YEAR: The Cardinals were a winless 0-9, while the Wildcats went 5-5, picking up one playoff win.

HISTORY: Goodhue has won the past three matchups between the two teams, including a 42-0 victory in Lewiston last fall, with L-A winning two in a row prior.

NOTEWORTHY: The pair of teams are familiar district foes meeting up in new surroundings, transplanted into the new Mid Southeast East district after playing in the Southeast White for the past few seasons. Lewiston-Altura has lost its past 10 games, with the streak beginning in the second round of the 2021 playoffs when the Cardinals lost a 48-28 road game against Goodhue. L-A has won six of its past eight opening games, but lost 28-8 at home against P-E-M last season. Goodhue had an eight-game Week 1 winning streak snapped last fall in a 38-30 road loss against Cannon Falls.

Cotter (0-0) at Bethlehem Academy (0-0)LAST YEAR: The Ramblers went 1-7, while the Cardinals were 8-3, falling in the Section 1A final.

HISTORY: B-A has won all three matchups since the teams became district foes in 2020.

NOTEWORTHY: Both teams have lost four of their past five season-opening matchups, with both teams’ lone victory in that stretch coming in 2021. Cotter is seeking to snap a five-game losing streak that started midway through last season.

Rushford-Peterson (0-0) at Blooming Prairie (0-0)LAST YEAR: The Trojans went 7-3 with one playoff win, while the Awesome Blossoms were 6-4 with one playoff victory.

HISTORY: Blooming Prairie has a four-game winning streak against R-P, with a 37-22 win in the first week of the 2020 season in the teams’ last meeting. Rushford-Peterson’s last win was a 39-35 home victory in the regular season finale, but the Awesome Blossoms won 21-20 in the Section 1A semifinals that same season.