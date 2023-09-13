FRIDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH

7 p.m. unless noted

Logan (2-2, 2-0) at Onalaska (2-2, 2-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Logan—The Rangers have won two straight games in impressive fashion after two tough losses to start the season. … The rushing duo of junior Bradley Check (68 carries-485 yards, 5 TDs) and senior Johnny Leaver (67-451, 7) has been tough for defenses to stop or even slow down so far. … Logan has also varied its use of the two at QB and RB in the backfield. … Senior WR Nick Joley (13 catches-171 yards, 2 TDs) has produced big plays when called upon, and junior Jacob Hackbarth (8-138, 2) gives them another passing option down the field. … The Rangers beat Reedsburg 27-12 in Week 4 and have won their past two games by a combined score of 65-26. … A big chunk of last week’s wins can be attributed to a defense that had six takeaways (3 INTs, 3 fumbles); Onalaska—The Hilltoppers have turned things around after losing their first two games of the season to West Salem and Medford and losing RB Brady Kuhn to injury. … Onalaska followed up a Week 3 win over Holmen with an exciting 29-28 victory over Central that included a winning two-point conversion in the closing seconds. … Senior QB Adam Skifton (76 completions-112 attempts-1,034 yards, 13 TDs-4 INTs) is going to be tough for Logan to rattle if he gets into a comfort zone early. … That process is helped by reliable receivers like seniors Brodie Mickschl (30-429, 9) and Evan Anderson (20-361, 4). … Junior RB Cam Cornett (61-235, 1) has rushed for 164 yards the past two games.

Holmen (0-4, 0-2) at Tomah (2-2, 0-2)

NOTEWORTHY: Holmen—The Vikings were in this position a year ago and responded with a five-game win streak to close out the regular season. … To do that again, things have to start with a big defensive effort against Tomah’s run game. … Senior QB Noah Ertz (67-306, 4) has really been the only consistent chain-mover for the offense, which has scored just 51 points. … Holmen needs to avoid turnovers and find a way to get Ertz more help to make the most of possessions in a game that will feature a lot of run plays on both sides; Tomah—The Timberwolves have lost two games in a row after a promising 2-0 start. … While the wins haven’t continued, senior RB Logan Rufledt (121-761, 6) has continued to punch defenses that have been overwhelmed by his offensive line. … Tomah is averaging 201 rushing yards per game and needs a win – just like Holmen – if it wants to make a run at a WIAA playoff spot. … The Timberwolves have taken advantage of the speed of WR Eli Brown (8-133, 3) at times, so that could provide a challenge to the Holmen secondary.

Central (3-1, 1-1) at Baraboo (3-1, 2-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks suffered their first loss of the season in heart-breaking fashion with Onalaska’s last-second touchdown and two-point conversion last week, and they face a Baraboo team that has won two straight with victories over Tomah and Holmen. … One thing Central will want to do is get junior RB Gavin Shepard (68-335, 3) back on track after an 11-carry, 36-yard night against the Hilltoppers. … Shepard had 224 rushing yards and all 3 of his TD runs in the previous two games. … Junior QB Jude Alvarado (496 passing yards, 8 TDs; 294 rushing yards, 3 TDs) needs to find a comfort zone against the Thunderbirds. … That could lead to something big for WRs Henry Meyer (10-191, 5) or Aaron Poelma (11-213, 1). … Central’s defense is still allowing just 157 total yards per game and has given up 65 points. … Senior LB Antoine Hardie has 4 tackles for loss, 1 fumble recovery and 1 interception; Baraboo—QB Luke Vittengl has rushed for 3 TDs and passed for 1 for the Thunderbirds, who are rushing for 238 yards per game. … The offense hasn’t been overpowering (20.8 ppg) but likely providing long possessions that can wear down a defense.

Black River Falls (0-4, 0-2) vs. Aquinas (3-1, 2-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Black River Falls—The Tigers have scored more than 14 points just once this season, and they’ve been shut out twice. … Black River Falls has scored 6 TDs this season and lost a 57-0 game to G-E-T last week. … The Tigers have lost 10 of their past 11 games; Aquinas—The Blugolds have won three straight games after starting the season with a loss at Prairie du Chien. … Junior RB Kyle White (44-310, 6) missed last week’s game and may not play in this one to prepare for a showdown against Westby next week. … Senior RB David Malin (39-210, 6) has also been effective out of the backfield, and junior QB Jacob Thornton (29-46-464, 4-1) has passed for 363 yards and 3 TDs in wins over G-E-T and Altoona the past two weeks. … Sophomore WR Logan Becker (9-165, 1) is a big play waiting to happen.

We

stby (4-0, 2-0) at Arcadia (2-2, 0-2)

NOTEWORTHY: Westby—The Norsemen are playing as well as anyone with wins in their first four games. … Senior QB Blake Sutton has been phenomenal both as a passer (29-41-698, 9-0) and runner (24-263, 3). … His combined 65 passes and carries have turned into 961 yards and 12 TDs. … Junior WR Anders Stakston (12-373, 8) has added to his TD receptions with 2 kickoff returns and 1 interception return for scores. … Westby’s defense is allowing 173 total yards and 15 points per game. … The Norsemen are 4-0 for the first time since a 6-0 start in 2015; Arcadia—The Raiders have lost two games in a row after winning their first two by a combined 50 points. … Junior Kaiden Rotering (47-90-504, 8-7) and sophomore RB Max Blascko (41-246, 1) have been Arcadia’s offensive workhorses. … The Raiders have allowed 78 points the past two weeks and dropped a 50-6 decision to West Salem last week.

— Todd Sommerfeldt