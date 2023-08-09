WESTBY — Westby High School senior Rhett Stenslien’s mental preparation for games sounds similar to the experience of many high school football players.

“We all sit in the locker room, listen to music and really prepare ourselves for the game,” Stenslien said. “We hype each other up throughout the game with positive talk. It helps us a lot because we have to stay calm and focused all throughout the game to win it.”

Stenslien faces tougher Friday nights than most as a two-way player, lining up at fullback on offense and then on the edge for the Norsemen defense.

Stenslien has had back-to-back seasons where he rushed for at least 500 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had eight sacks and 16 tackles for loss on the other side of the ball over those two seasons.

“Rhett’s just kind of a beast,” coach Andy Hulst said. “He’s worked very hard. He’s back…When he’s healthy, he’s very difficult to block while playing defensive end and he’s very hard to tackle. My job is just to get the guys the ball on offense and he’s definitely one of the guys.”

When he’s healthy. That’s they key.

More than racking up yards and gobbling up quarterbacks, staying healthy is a priority for the 6-foot-1, 210-pound Stenslien who missed four games last season with a knee injury.

“I trained every day so I could have the best opportunity for this season,” Stenslien said about his summer. “I’ve dealt with injuries and I’m not happy about it. I got to push through that this year especially because they need me to help them succeed this year.”

Rhett’s not the only two-way player for the Norsemen. Definitely not the only one producing on both ends.

Last year, Garrett Vatland led the team in both rushing yards (1,080) and tackles (58). Bo Milutnovich threw for 11 touchdowns as Westby’s quarterback and intercepted five as a defensive back.

More seniors this year like Joey Ellefson, Chase and Lucas Bendel will be playing plenty on both sides of the ball. That means more players being pushed to their limits while being vital on both sides of the ball.

With that in mind, Hulst decided a change was needed to best preserve bodies for game day. The focus on practice will be less on physicality and more on getting in game shape. The team will lift three times a week and phase out some of the contact in fall camp. It’s a philosophy change that Hulst hopes bears fruit.

“I’ve kind of changed my thought process and I think a lot of people have from the old days where you just have to grind it out,” Hulst said. “I’ve switched to the idea of getting reps but trying to stay off the ground. Let’s try and stay healthy going into Friday games. We’re changing some things practice wise and hopefully it pays off.”

Last year’s Norsemen went 6-4, marking their first six-win season since 2017. What’s more to Hulst is that they continue to see an increase of players since the first year after the pandemic despite overall enrollment at Westby dipping.

Westby was bounced out of the playoffs in round one for the second year in a row after finishing fourth in the Coulee standings. The throughline Hulst found in the Coulee teams they lost to — West Salem, Aquinas and G-E-T — was the strength of their senior classes. That’s a pattern Hulst hopes points his team further upwards in 2023.

“Our thing this year is we don’t have a big senior class — we have about 14 guys — but most of those guys are starting and playing both ways,” Hulst said. “We’re going to have eight guys starting on defense that are seniors and seven or eight on offense. It takes good seniors to win in football like we saw with Aquinas and G-E-T last year so hopefully we can replicate some of that this year.”